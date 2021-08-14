Losing weight to gain acceptance? You must hear what Rujuta Diwekar has to say

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who keeps posting body positive messages on her social media accounts and believes that "fat is more a state of mind than of the body" has once again reminded all that physical appearance doesn't make people love you, but the way you treat them does.

While losing weight and being fit is important for good health and keeps diseases away, obsessing about it to gain acceptance has no end to it. More often than not, many people who fall for fad diets do not follow their body signals which ultimately makes them unhealthy and sick.

In a recent Instagram post, the celebrity nutritionist reiterates how faulty the approach of people losing weight to win love of people is.

"If you want to lose weight and get thin to win over people, have their love and acceptance, think about the people you love. You don’t love them because they are perfect in size, shape and weight. You love them because they make you feel perfect. It’s about how you treat people and not how you look," her caption reads.

Rujuta, the author of Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight who has clients from Kareena Kapoor to Anil Ambani, on previous occasions talked about body weight not being the correct indicator of fitness.

“Today, we are told about a particular ingredient that’s supposed to be the ultimate thing to lose weight. Tomorrow, the same ingredient is touted as the biggest villain. How often can you change the way you live?” she had said in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times.

Rujuta Diwekar who has also written a book on Indian Superfoods is of the opinion that a diet should be culturally compliant and one should trust the health benefits of an Indian diet.

“We should not wait for the West to acknowledge it as something of value. A diet that is not culturally compliant is a diet that won’t last beyond two meals. Why is killing yourself at a gym and starving a better idea than giving food we grew up eating a chance?” she had told HT.

So, all those who feel that being overweight is making them unlovable should pay heed to Rujuta Diwekar’s advice.

