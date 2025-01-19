Love your daily slice of bacon? Study says its aging your brain faster

Multiple studies have pointed out the ill effects of red meat consumption on health. However, a recent study led by Dr Daniel Wang, Brigham and Women's Hospital, stated that even modest consumption of red meat could wreak havoc on health and lead to long-term effects. Also read | Red meat eaters beware! Study shows it could increase dementia risks; suggests safer proteins It was observed that just a quarter serving or more of processed red meat per day had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study tracked 1,33,000 healthcare professionals for up to 43 years to understand how even moderate consumption of red meat on a daily basis can affect brain health. It was observed that just a quarter serving or more of processed red meat per day had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia compared to the ones who consumed a lesser amount than that.

Red meat consumption has been previously linked with a higher risk of developing chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. But, due to its high content of sodium, nitrites, and other potentially harmful compounds, red meat can also lead to inflammation, oxidative stress, and vascular problems. These conditions can further lead to cognitive decline.

Red meat vs. nuts, legumes and fish:

Interestingly, the study also observed that there’s a healthy antidote to cognitive decline. When red meat in the daily serving was replaced with nuts and legumes, a 19% lower risk of dementia was observed among the participants. Fish proved to be more beneficial than nuts and legumes. Replacing red meat with a daily serving of fish was linked to a 28% lesser risk of developing dementia.

Here's how red meat can lead to dementia.(Pexels)

Corresponding author Dr Daniel Wang, of the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in a statement, said, "Dietary guidelines tend to focus on reducing risks of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes, while cognitive health is less frequently discussed, despite being linked to these diseases. Reducing how much red meat a person eats and replacing it with other protein sources and plant-based options could be included in dietary guidelines to promote cognitive health."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.