Malaika Arora's headstand with Urdhva Dandasana is our midweek yoga inspo

Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast. The actor never fails to serve us with the daily dollop of yoga motivation wrapped in a snippet of her own yoga routine. The actor swears by yoga and believes in the power of it. Malaika, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of how she was going through a rough patch in her life when she turned to yoga and there has been no looking back. Malaika's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several yoga routines – both beginner and advanced levels. The actor is also spotted and photographed by paparazzi on a daily basis in front of her yoga studio in Mumbai.

Malaika keeps sharing snippets of her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. She also shares the steps to perform and the benefits of a particular yoga routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating and informing her fans about the power of yoga. Malaika Arora, a day back, brushed our midweek blues away with a fresh snippet of herself performing a headstand variation. Malaika's yoga instructor Subham Sri shared the video fresh off the yoga studio on his Instagram profile. The video was further reshared by Malaika on her respective Instagram stories.

In the video, Malaika can be seen performing a headstand variation under the supervision of her yoga instruction. Then she can be seen performing the Urdhva Dandasana hold all the while being on a headstand. "Be water and flow like river... nothing can stop you," Subham wrote for Malaika. Take a look:

This yoga variation comes with multiple health benefits. Headstand helps in strengthening the upper body, spine and the core muscles, It also helps in activating the pineal and the pituitary glands. Headstand also helps in stimulating the lymphatic system and the abdominal glands. Urdhva Dandasana, on the other hand, helps the blood flow back to the heart. It helps in creating awareness and calmness.