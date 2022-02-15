Malaika Arora can perform yoga, anywhere and anytime. Here's proof

Malaika Arora swears by yoga. The actor, who is a dedicated yoga enthusiast, is often spotted speaking of the benefits of yoga in many occasions. The actor also opened up about a rough phase in her life when she was saved by yoga, and since then, there has been no looking back. Malaika's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself indulging in various yoga positions. Malaika also shared the benefits of the yoga positions and the steps to perform them through her Instagram posts to her fans, to make the process easier for them to follow.

On Tuesday, Malaika's yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi shared a video compilation of the many locations where Malaika loves to perform her routine. No excuse is good enough for Malaika to skip her yoga routine. Be it on a trip, or on a flight or waist-deep in a swimming pool, Malaika can turn any location into her yoga arena.

ALSO READ: Downward dog and Upward dog in Malaika's Arora's Zoom fitness session

Sarvesh shared a video where Malaika can be seen working out over a Zoom call, from her living room with her pet pooch for company. In the next snippet, Malaika can be seen doing the cat cow pose on her bed. Even when Malaika is off on a trip, she makes it a point to practice her routine amidst nature. In the end of the video, Sarvesh shared a glimpse of Malaika performing yoga while being seat-belted inside a flight. Take a look:

"Malaika Arora never misses her yoga sessions no matter what corner of the world she is in," wrote Sarvesh. Yoga helps in enhancing balance, strength, and flexibility of the body. It also helps in reducing the risk of injuries and arthritis symptoms. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, yoga helps in improving the heart health, relaxing the mind and boosting better sleep.