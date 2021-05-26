Home / Lifestyle / Health / Mandira Bedi sets fitness goals a notch higher with medicine ball squat workout
Mandira Bedi sets fitness goals a notch higher with medicine ball squat workout

Mandira Bedi needs no chair to sit as she can effortlessly ace a very deep squat, even with a weight in hand like a medicine ball and our fitness motivated zeal thinks it’s about time we got a grip on our own workout routine this mid-week
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Mandira Bedi sets fitness goals a notch higher with medicine ball squat workout(Instagram/mandirabedi)

Making us spring out of bed with rejuvenated energy this Wednesday is Mandira Bedi’s latest exercise picture which is enough to inspire us for the rest of the week. Setting fitness goals a notch higher, the Saaho actor proved that she needs no chair to sit as she can effortlessly ace a very deep squat, even with a weight in hand like a medicine ball and our fitness motivated zeal thinks it’s about time we got a grip on our own workout routine this mid-week.

Taking to her social media handle, Mandira shared the picture that gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her rigorous exercise session. Donning a black halter crop top, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of black sneakers, the diva accessorised her athleisure wear with a smartwatch to nail the sporty look.

Standing on a Yoga mat, Mandira flaunted jaw-dropping balance, focus and leg stability as she stood with her feet hip width apart, knees slightly bent and a medicine ball held with both hands in front of her chest. Balancing her posture in squat position and keeping her chest lifted, Mandira gave all the fitness freaks a run for their money.

“Did someone just slip the chair out from behind me?! (sic)” Mandira hilariously captioned the picture.

Benefits:

This total body exercise essentially targets the quads. To a lesser degree, it also targets the glutes, hamstrings, shoulders and triceps since the squat hits one’s glutes while the medicine ball adds resistance and recruits core muscles to stabilise one’s body position throughout the movement.

It builds stronger muscle, power, strength, improves balance, better cardiovascular health, perfect body shape, firm grip and develops coordination. Apart from better core stability and stronger back, medicine ball squats help athletes develop explosive strength as studies reveal that it can be more effective than conventional strength training at boosting throwing and swinging performance.

