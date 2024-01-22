Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

Maternal Health Awareness Day is observed to raise awareness around postpartum health issues, maternal mortality and the importance of maternal healthcare post childbirth. New mothers are at risk of a range of health complications and mental health issues after giving birth and need support to address these problems. Maternal mortality, though preventable, is still common in many parts of the world. As per CDC, Black women in the US are 2-3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. In India, the maternal mortality ratio has been recorded as 52 per one lakh live births in 2023-24 according to government data. Maternal care plays an important role in preventing these deaths and health complications that can make struggles of a new mother even more challenging. (Also read: Pregnancy culinary delights: 3 tasty and wholesome recipes for expecting mothers) New mothers are at risk of a range of health complications and mental health issues after giving birth and need support to address these problems. (Freepik)

Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024 Date

Maternal Health Awareness Day is an annual observance. It is celebrated on January 23 every year.

History of Maternal Health Awareness Day

The first Maternal Health Awareness Day was celebrated on January 23, 2017, in New Jersey. A year back in 2016, the New Jersey Section of The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists joined the Tara Hansen Foundation; the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the New Jersey Medical School; the New Jersey Obstetrical & Gynaecological Society; the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses; and the New Jersey Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives for establishment of a Maternal Health Awareness Day in New Jersey to raise awareness around maternal health issues.

Theme for Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024

The theme for Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024 is 'Access in Crisis' highlighting that all sorts of health access must be provided to women in their crucial phase.

Significance of Maternal Health Awareness Day

Postpartum depression, anxiety, insomnia, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, infections, thyroid issue, urinary incontinence are some of the health problems faced by new mothers. It is important for the mothers to get continuous care and support from society, communities, government as well as family members.

Perinatal mood or anxiety disorders are quite common in women with as many as 1 in 5 women suffering with such disorder during their pregnancy or up to the first 12 months after delivery. Around 80% of them experience symptoms of anxiety, while only 15% are likely to seek help.

Infection or sepsis of the urinary and uterine tract are more likely to occur post-delivery and the new mothers may experience pain in their stitches, fever, discharge and burning while urination. Prompt treatment can help in quick recovery.

Haemorrhage or increased bleeding can happen in new mothers due to inadequate uterine involution or shrinkage after the baby is delivered. This may happen over 45 days after giving birth.

Pelvic floor dysfunction is another health issue that can affect women who have just given birth. The process of pregnancy and giving birth can bring a lot of changes in the pelvic floor and this can lead to urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, and even pain during sex.

The inflammation of the thyroid gland can happen after one delivers the baby.

Another major challenge for new mothers is to deal with the changes in their sleep pattern considering it could be difficult to adjust to the newborn's sleep-awake cycle.