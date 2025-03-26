Men with good sperm counts have good fertility? Doctor busts 5 myths that are keeping you in the dark

Infertility is often perceived as a predominantly female issue but did you know that male infertility accounts for nearly half of all cases where couples struggle to conceive? Despite this, many myths persist that further create stigma and misinformation around the topic hence, understanding the facts about male infertility is crucial for awareness, early diagnosis and effective treatment. Doctors bust 5 male infertility myths you have always believed.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Ramanathan, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at Garbhagudi IVF Centre, highlighted five common myths and facts about male infertility

Myth 1: Men who have fathered a child in the past can never have fertility issues

Fact: This is not true, as semen parameters can be affected by age, health conditions and other external factors like environmental toxins and stress. Hence it is necessary to re-evaluate the male partner, even if he has had pregnancy in the past, with the same or different partner.

Late night use of electronic media devices can cause male infertility.(Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash )

Myth 2: Men with good sperm counts have good fertility

Fact: Sperm count is not the only parameter that decides fertility. Other factors like motility, sperm quality and DFI, that is, amount of DNA damage to the sperms also play a role. Fertility is also determined by many other factors like overall health and lifestyle.

Myth 3: There is no medical treatment for azoospermia

Fact: Azoospermia is the absence of sperms in the ejaculate. In some cases, medications can help. Hormonal analysis determines if medical treatment is an option. About 50% of men with low testosterone levels see improvement in sperm production after hormone therapy.

Myth 4: Patients with Klinefelter syndrome can never have biological children

Fact: While Klinefelter syndrome is a genetic condition, studies show that it has a low risk of being passed to offspring. Men with this condition may still have biological children using testicular sperm extraction (TESE) and assisted reproductive technologies.

Getting diagnosed at an early stage will not only save discomfort and expense but also help in timely treatment. (Shutterstock)

Myth 5: Men with ejaculatory issues, erectile dysfunction can never father children

Fact: Erectile dysfunction and inability to ejaculate can be treated in some patients by treating the underlying cause. Moreover, there are surgical sperm retrieval techniques that can be used during IVF procedure, in extreme cases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.