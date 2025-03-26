Men with good sperm counts have good fertility? Doctor busts 5 myths that are keeping you in the dark
Sperm count isn’t everything: Doctor reveals the facts and hidden truths about male infertility.
Infertility is often perceived as a predominantly female issue but did you know that male infertility accounts for nearly half of all cases where couples struggle to conceive? Despite this, many myths persist that further create stigma and misinformation around the topic hence, understanding the facts about male infertility is crucial for awareness, early diagnosis and effective treatment.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Ramanathan, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at Garbhagudi IVF Centre, highlighted five common myths and facts about male infertility
Myth 1: Men who have fathered a child in the past can never have fertility issues
Fact: This is not true, as semen parameters can be affected by age, health conditions and other external factors like environmental toxins and stress. Hence it is necessary to re-evaluate the male partner, even if he has had pregnancy in the past, with the same or different partner.
Myth 2: Men with good sperm counts have good fertility
Fact: Sperm count is not the only parameter that decides fertility. Other factors like motility, sperm quality and DFI, that is, amount of DNA damage to the sperms also play a role. Fertility is also determined by many other factors like overall health and lifestyle.
Myth 3: There is no medical treatment for azoospermia
Fact: Azoospermia is the absence of sperms in the ejaculate. In some cases, medications can help. Hormonal analysis determines if medical treatment is an option. About 50% of men with low testosterone levels see improvement in sperm production after hormone therapy.
Myth 4: Patients with Klinefelter syndrome can never have biological children
Fact: While Klinefelter syndrome is a genetic condition, studies show that it has a low risk of being passed to offspring. Men with this condition may still have biological children using testicular sperm extraction (TESE) and assisted reproductive technologies.
Myth 5: Men with ejaculatory issues, erectile dysfunction can never father children
Fact: Erectile dysfunction and inability to ejaculate can be treated in some patients by treating the underlying cause. Moreover, there are surgical sperm retrieval techniques that can be used during IVF procedure, in extreme cases.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.