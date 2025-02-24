Menstrual cups and kidney injury: What’s the link? Doctor shares prevention tips

Menstrual cups, over the years, have emerged as the eco-friendly and healthy alternative to sanitary napkins and tampons. It is more sustainable, easy to use, reusable and cheap. However, it can lead to serious complications if not used properly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sarika Pandya, consultant urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad said, “Using menstrual cups may lead to hydroureteronephrosis, the swelling of one or both kidneys, and ureter.” Also read | Menstrual hygiene challenges: Doctor shares tips to manage them “Using menstrual cups may lead to hydroureteronephrosis, the swelling of one or both kidneys, and ureter," said Dr. Sarika Pandya. (Pexels)

How menstrual cups can lead to kidney injury?

“The ureter passes close to the vaginal wall on its way to the bladder. Menstrual cups are designed to suction to the edges of the vaginal wall, but if they push too hard, they could feasibly compress the ureter,” added Dr Sarika Pandya.

Here are a few ways by which menstrual cups can lead to health complications:

Compression of the urethra and bladder

A firm or large cup can press against your bladder and urethra. The obstruction can slow down or block urine flow, causing urine to back up into the ureters and kidneys. Over time, this pressure leads to swollen kidneys.

Increased suction and vaginal wall tension

Menstrual cups create a vacuum seal to stay in place. Strong suction can pull on the vaginal walls, indirectly affecting nearby structures like the bladder and ureters. Also read | Bleed with dignity: Sustainable solutions for a healthy period

Here are a few prevention tips to follow to avoid injuries due to menstrual cups.(Pexels)

Tips to prevent kidney injury

Choose the right cup:

Small cups are for teenagers, first-time users, or women with light flow. Large cups are for women who have given birth or have a heavy flow. Soft cups are perfect for you if you have bladder sensitivity or discomfort with firmer cups. Firm cups tend to stay in place better and may be easier to insert. Also read | Can periods be problematic? Here's when should you worry about your menstrual cycle

Insert the cup correctly:

If inserted correctly, you should not feel the product.

Remove the cup at regular interval:

Do not pull it out by the stem alone to avoid discomfort or suction damage. Ill-fitting menstrual cups can lead to kidney injury by blocking your pee flow. There are more menstrual cup dangers, including toxic shock syndrome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.