Happy birthday Meryl Streep: Know her no 1 beauty secret for glowing skin at 76 that costs absolutely nothing

Meryl Streep turns 76 on June 22. The veteran Hollywood actor's 'one' beauty secret, as shared with British journalist Fi Glover on her Fortunately podcast, and reported in an October 17, 2017 Daily Mail report, is quite simple yet effective: she avoids touching her face. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients

Meryl Streep's ‘one beauty secret’

Meryl Streep's approach to skincare emphasises prevention and gentle care, which can be beneficial for maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin. But before we get into the benefits of not touching your face, here's what Fi Glover had said in her Fortunately podcast recalling how she once had the chance to chat with Meryl at a dinner party: “Do you know what Meryl told me that evening? She said that her one beauty secret was never to touch her face. She never touches her face.”

Why you should stop touching your face

In a December 2015 report on Marieclaire.com, Dr Ruth Tedaldi, a dermatologist, shared why it's a good idea to not touch facial skin. She said, “When you're touching your face, there is a tendency to scan for irregularities and then a compulsion to pop or pick at anything undesirable. By picking at blemishes, you run a very high risk of worsening it. You can even cause acne scarring, which carries lifelong damage that can only be treated with special remedies.”

She added, “As reported by the US National Institutes of Health, people touch their faces an average of 3.6 times per hour. Our hands come in contact with millions of germs via smartphones, doorknobs, shoelaces, and more. Don't let these germs make it to your face, as this can lead to an unwanted acne breakout.”

In an April 25, 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder, EdenSkinClinic, had also shared why avoiding touching your face is a must for healthy skin.

According to her, “It sounds simple, but touching your face can transfer dirt, bacteria, and oil, leading to clogged pores and pimples. This includes picking or popping zits, which can worsen inflammation and lead to scarring. Keep your hands clean and off your face as much as possible.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.