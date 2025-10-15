Michigan neurosurgeon warns about silent neurological disease in patients who thought they were healthy: It's called…

Did you know silent strokes can cause permanent brain damage without noticeable symptoms? Dr Jay Jagannathan, neurosurgeon, Jagannathan Neurosurgery Institute, Michigan, US, took to Instagram on October 14, and said in a post, “The silent neurological disease I see far too often in patients who thought they were 'healthy'.” Also read | Neurologist's response to 35-year-old man wanting him to 'prescribe aspirin to prevent stroke' after father's paralysis A stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Prompt treatment can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of long-term damage.(Pixabay )

What is a silent stroke?

Dr Jagannathan explained: “I’m not sharing this to scare you — I’m sharing it because I see it every week in my practice. People who feel fine, exercise, eat well… and yet, when we scan their brain, there are small areas of damage they never knew existed.”

“It’s called a silent stroke — a 'mini' or 'covert' brain injury that happens without the classic signs of a stroke. No weakness. No speech loss. No facial droop. But over time, these silent strokes can lead to memory decline, balance issues, and even dementia,” he said.

Here's what to do

Early detection and prevention through regular health checks, stress management, and a healthy lifestyle, can make a difference. According to Dr Jagannathan, “The truth is — your brain can be hurting long before you feel it. And it’s not rare. It’s just silent... early detection can change everything. Your brain doesn’t send warning lights — but it always leaves clues.”

Dr Jagannathan further shared what he tells his patients:

⦿ Check your blood pressure and cholesterol regularly

⦿ Take sleep, stress, and physical activity seriously — they protect your vessels

⦿ If you’ve ever had unexplained dizziness, brain fog, or 'just don’t feel right', don’t ignore it.

