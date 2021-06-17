Milind Soman makes fans swoon over shirtless push-ups video, aces 40 in a minute

Making exercise look like a convenient routine without relying on external factors like availability of space, equipment or even a busy schedule, supermodel Milind Soman sets fans swooning over his shirtless push-ups video as he nailed 40 in 60 seconds. Giving us the perfect workout motivation to take us through the rest of this week, Milind advised to “keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute” and his fitness video by wife Ankita Konwar inspires us to exercise this Thursday morning as we aim for those ripped abs and arms.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared a candid picture flaunting his bare torso, followed by a glimpse of his rigorous exercise session. Donning only a pair of black sweat pants, Milind was seen effortlessly acing the common calisthenics exercise on a wooden decks he credited Ankita for capturing the moment.

“Never forget the basics Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need how many in 60secs? (sic),” Milind asked in the caption. He added, “No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It’s a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with! (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

