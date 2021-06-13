Milind Soman's dead hang on deck railing is new fitness goals, fans go ‘OMG'

Giving a jaw-dropping spin to dead hang exercise, Milind Soman left fitness enthusiasts inspired this weekend as he literally hung out on his balcony to enjoy the monsoons. Making fans go “OMG” over his new fitness goal using deck railing for dead hang, Milind added his signature “limitless fun” to workouts and wife Ankita Konwar recorded his robust exercise session as a proof.

Enjoying the drizzle weather with a health twist on the deck railing, Milind motivated his huge fanbase on social media platforms to have a blast while sweating it out and we are already rolling out our Yoga mats. Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared the video featuring him donning a grey round neck tee, teamed with a pair of black trousers and sporting his usual salt and pepper look.

The video opens to a close up of Milind with Ankita asking him, “Hey, what are you doing?” to which he replies, “Just enjoying the weather” before breaking into a smile as the camera zooms out and our jaws literally drop on the floor in awe. The long shot features Milind hanging by his elbows on the deck’s railing with his feet lifted stretched out above the trees and in the air.

Clasping his hands together and acing an effortless look like this was his usual seating posture aerially, Milind captioned the video, “Whenever, wherever ! Opportunities to have fun are endless and everywhere .. #limitless #keepmoving #havefun @ankita_earthy (sic).” Needless to say, the comments section was soon flooded with bewildered and amazed reactions from fans who called him an "inspiration" and we don't blame them.

Simply hanging from an overhead/pull up bar like a dead weight, without any repetitions, pushes or pulls is called a dead hang exercise which comes with variations to make it easier or more challenging. However, the standard dead hang like the one Milind Soman pulled off, requires the practitioner to only hold the hanging position over a set amount of time.

Benefits:

It is a straightforward exercise which not only improves grip strength along with decompressing and stretching out the spine but also relieves shoulder pain as it is a nice stretch for the shoulders, arms and back. Dead hangs improve overhead exercises like pullups, chinups and presses by developing strength and endurance in the forearms and lats.

The exercise targets wrist flexors and extensors which are important for core strength. Beginner are recommended to try 10 seconds of dead hangs while those at intermediate level can perform it at a stretch of 20 to 30 seconds.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter