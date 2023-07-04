Monsoon can trigger skin infections in diabetics; dos and don'ts for skin health to follow

High blood sugar levels in the body can cause a number of complications including skin problems. From dry or itchy skin to fungal infections, the uncontrolled sugar levels can lead to recurring skin issues. Decreased blood circulation could damage collagen and may not allow your skin to heal completely. Monsoon can exacerbate skin issues in people with diabetes due to hot and humid weather condition that is ideal for bacteria, fungus and other microbial growth. (Also read: 5 surprising symptoms of glucose spikes in people with diabetes) Monsoon can exacerbate skin issues in people with diabetes due to hot and humid weather condition that is ideal for bacteria, fungus and other microbial growth.(Freepik)

Monsoon and its impact on diabetics' skin

"Monsoon may not be at all welcoming for the skin. With an increase in humidity levels, fungal infections, intertrigo, ringworms, skin rashes and irritations become inevitable. Eczema, a non-contagious dermatological condition, scabies, an infection caused by sarcoptes scabies that causes rash and severe itching, athlete’s foot that affects skin around the feet, and toenails are some of the common skin issues people with diabetes are at risk of getting," says Dr Akshay A Dhamne Medicine Physician Consultant Doctor D.Y Patil Hospital Research Centre.

How people with diabetes can take care of their skin in monsoon

Dr Dhamne says one should keep dry and avoid wearing wet clothes for long. One must avoid hot and spicy foods and go for soothing fruits that are good for skin.

Here are some of the important things to keep in mind:

Practice good personal hygiene. Keep yourself and your clothes, especially undergarments clean.

Keep yourself dry and avoid staying in wet clothes for too long.

Rain or no rain keep a raincoat or umbrella with you all the time.

As some of the skin problems are contagious one should avoid sharing their clothes and personal belongings with others.

Your diet can also play a pivotal role in minimizing the incidences of skin infections. Avoid hot and spicy food instead opt for more fruits. Avoid mangoes, watermelon, vegetables, yoghurt, almonds, garlic, brown rice, and oats. Consult a dermatologist as early as possible.

To help prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications, people should keep a healthy body weight, stay physically active with at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day, eat a healthy diet and avoid sugar and saturated fat.

