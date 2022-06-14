Monsoon health tips: How to take care of your ears during rainy season

As long spells of heat waves continue, monsoon this year is eagerly awaited in many parts of the country. While rain is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat, it will also increase risk of microbial infections. Fungal infections are common in monsoon and apart from skin and eyes, they can affect ears also. The contaminated rainwater can enter one’s ears and cause fungal infection. (Also read: Ear infections on rise during winters; expert tips to follow)

"Too much humidity can be a breeding ground for bacteria causing fungal infection. Debris in the ear and bruises from earbuds can also make you prone to ear infections. A fungal infection of the ear called otomycosis also takes a toll on the ear," Dr Ankit Jain, ENT Specialist Apollo Spectra Mumbai told HT Digital.

Causes of ear infections

Dr Jain says the other causes of infection can be due to cold or flu and even allergies. "Furthermore, bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae are factors behind bacterial ear infections. Though bacterial infection cases happen throughout the year, there is a steep rise during the rainy season," says the expert.

Symptoms of ear infections in rainy season

Choked ears, irritation, swelling, itchiness, earache, decreased hearing, watery discharge, dizziness, severe headaches, and even fever are among symptoms of ear infections.

Tips to take care of your ears during rainy season.

· Consult a doctor on an immediate basis for medication and eardrops, and also for the cleanup of ear.

· Keep the ears clean and dry after taking a shower. Avoid using earbuds to remove earwax.

· Avoid eating cold and sour foods during the rainy season. In case you have a throat infection then drinking tea, coffee or soup reduces the risk of ear infections.

· Opt for salt-water gargle as it would prevent any kind of throat infection.

· Try to clean the outer part of the ear with a clean cloth after a shower.

· Make sure to clean the earphones with a disinfectant. This would prevent any infection of the ear canal.

· The moment you encounter pain or any kind of discomfort, go and talk to a doctor.

· Use ear drops as recommended by the doctor only and avoid self-medication.

· Gargle with warm salt water to keep throat infection at bay.

· Avoid blowing the nose when you have a cold, it causes a middle ear infection (otitis media).

· Take plain water steam to manage nasal congestion.

