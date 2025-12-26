Mumbai-based nutritionist shares a simple hack to deal with cough and cold: Kadha recipe with everyday ingredients

Winter cold has settled in, and with the dropping temperature comes the rise in seasonal cough and cold. Sipping on warm kadha made from everyday spices can help get rid of phlegm, notes Shweta Shah.(Pexel)

It is a known fact that cold weather itself is not responsible for the disease; that credit goes to germs like rhinoviruses. However, the low temperature does make the symptoms much worse.

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares cheat sheet for visceral fat reduction: Beans, lentils, salmon and more

If the respiratory ailments become particularly tenacious, it can result in heavy chest congestion and fatigue. Clinical intervention becomes necessary in those cases.

However, it is prudent to take precautions before that stage is reached. One of the ways to do that is by taking the help of home remedies, which have long stood the test of time to protect us from everyday sickness.

Taking to Instagram on 25 December, Mumbai-based nutritionist Shweta Shah shared the recipe of a traditional decoction that seeks to not merely suppress symptoms but to actively support the body's clearance of mucus. It is a sharp, grounded preparation that demonstrates how effective solutions can often be sourced from basic kitchen staples.

Benefits of cough-clearing kadha

In her post, Shweta shared four health benefits that can be obtained from her cough (phlegm) clearing kadha. They include:

Melting stubborn phlegm

Clearing congestion and cough

Soothing lungs and supporting easy breathing

Boosting digestion and immunity

Ingredients for the kadha:

2 Cloves

2 Black Peppercorns

1 tsp Jaggery Powder

1 pinch of Black Salt

1 pinch of Dry Ginger Powder

1 pinch of Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Method of preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a pot Add 1 glass of water and bring to a boil Reduce the liquid in half Sip and drink while still warm

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.