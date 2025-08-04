National Bone and Joint Day 2025: Orthopaedic surgeon warns of rising joint issues in young adults, shares precautions

National Bone and Joint Day: August 4th is celebrated as National Bone and Joint Day in India. This day promotes awareness about musculoskeletal and joint disorders, along with their prevention, diagnosis, and management. Joint pain is very common in the youth these days.(Shutterstock)

In observance of the day, let's understand why joint issues are no longer the concern of older adults, as the youth today also increasingly seem to have joint problems.

Dr Amyn Rajani, Consultant Knee, Shoulder and Hip Surgeon, Breach Candy PD Hinduja and Saifee, shared with HT Lifestyle that the age range of 30 to 50 has seen a rise in degenerative joint conditions."

Elaborating more on this, the doctor said, " Today, we're seeing younger adults – particularly in the 30–50 age range –with degenerative joint conditions, a steep rise in sports and gym-related injuries, more cases of postural syndromes as well as repetitive stress injuries due to incorrect fitness routines, gadget overuse and work-from-home setups. Conditions like early-onset osteoarthritis and femoro-acetabular impingement (FAI) in the hip are becoming more visible in urban outpatient clinics. These weren’t on our radar 15 years ago.”

Alarmingly, musculoskeletal disorders are becoming increasingly common, affecting a concerning portion of the population. Dr Rajani spoke, "Nearly 1 in 5 Indians suffers from some form of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, ligament and meniscus injuries, frozen shoulder, low back pain, and slipped discs.”

To protect your joints from long-term damage, especially given how common these issues are among Indians, you may need a multifaceted approach that includes awareness, recognising early warning signs, and adopting the right preventive measures.

Dr Amyn Rajani shared a guide, outlining three key essentials, which include reasons, symptoms, and prevention:

Reasons for musculoskeletal disorders

Prolonged sitting and lack of core strength can lead to mechanical back pain and disc issues. Obesity and improper exercise, such as excessive squats or running on hard surfaces, can result in knee pain and early cartilage wear. Shoulder impingement and rotator cuff issues are related to gym injuries and poor posture. Sports injuries like ACL and meniscus tears arise from recreational or competitive activity without proper conditioning.

5 early signs of joint trouble

1. A grinding or cracking sound when moving your joints

2. Stiffness in the morning that lasts more than 15–20 minutes

3. A feeling of discomfort after activity or long rest

4. Mild swelling or puffiness around the joint

5. A sensation that your joint is unstable or might give way, especially in the knees

3 Lifestyle changes for better joint health

1. Include strength training with low-impact cardio

Include strength training about 2 to 3 times a week.

This helps build the muscles that support your joints, especially around your knees, hips, and shoulders.

Pair that with low-impact cardio like swimming, cycling, or brisk walking about 4 to 5 times a week to keep your joints moving and your weight in check.

2. Run with proper preparation

Running on hard surfaces like concrete isn’t the best for your knees.

Over time, the repeated impact can cause wear and tear, especially if you’re not using proper footwear or running form.

Try alternating with softer surfaces like grass, trails, or a treadmill, and consider mixing in other activities.

3. Dietary adjustments

To support joint health, make sure you’re getting enough calcium and vitamin D.

Calcium-rich foods: Calcium-rich foods include dairy like milk, cheese, and yoghurt, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, almonds, tofu, and fortified cereals.

Calcium-rich foods include dairy like milk, cheese, and yoghurt, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, almonds, tofu, and fortified cereals. Vitamin D-rich foods: Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium. You’ll find it in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, egg yolks, fortified milk and orange juice, and with about 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight each day.

