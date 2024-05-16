National Dengue Day 2024: 10 telltale signs of dengue that you should not ignore

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes and it happens when an individual is bitten by a mosquito which might be infected and carrying a dengue virus. It is no secret that these infected mosquitoes usually breed in stagnant or contaminated water sources like puddles, potholes, or open containers hence, take precautions and follow safety guidelines to protect yourself from dengue infection. National Dengue Day 2024: Telltale signs of dengue you should not ignore (Representational image/AP)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on National Dengue Day 2024, Dr Subrata Das, HOD, Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Dengue outbreaks stem from inadequate mosquito control and climate change, fostering ideal mosquito breeding conditions. Climate shifts expand Aedes mosquito habitats, the primary dengue carriers. Various dengue virus strains heighten the risk of severe, recurrent infections. Studying immune responses is crucial for vaccine development and monitoring population risks.”

According to him, symptoms of dengue fever vary in severity, characterised by intense pain and muscle spasms. He revealed, “Common symptoms include high fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and skin rashes. It's worth noting that some individuals may not display symptoms immediately after infection. Dengue, often referred to as break-bone fever, disrupts blood clotting mechanisms, impairing the body's ability to coagulate blood and can cause bleeding manifestation though this is not the common scenario. Platelet count reduces till roughly the 7th day from day of illness and rises from Day 8.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant at Internal Medicine Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai's Parel, asserted that for prompt diagnosis and treatment, it is essential to know the warning signs of dengue. She revealed a few important signs of dengue that you shouldn’t ignore -

High Fever: Often starts as a mild fever and worsens as time passes. One can get a fever above 100.4 F accompanied by skin bruising and blood in urine or stool. Consult the doctor to check for dengue by opting for various tests to confirm the diagnosis. Body Pain: Dengue can cause severe muscle and joint pain making it painful for an individual. It feels like your entire body aches or as if your bones are hurting or crushed due to sudden pain. One can also find it difficult to move around or keep up with the daily routine. Severe Abdominal Pain: Dengue can cause serious abdominal pain which may result in discomfort. Individuals may feel a sharp pain or cramps in their stomach. Sometimes, this abdominal pain can be often mistaken with other health issues, hence it's important to consult your doctor for early detection of dengue. Bleeding: Dengue can lead to bleeding symptoms in certain individuals. They may experience small spots that may appear reddish and might mimic bruises on your skin, nosebleeds, or gum bleeding. If individuals start to experience this unusual bleeding, it is advised to seek medical attention immediately to prevent any health issues. Recurring Headaches: Do you have those incessant headaches that give you a tough time? Well, it is the right time to consult the doctor who will recommend tests to look for dengue or any other underlying cause. Ocular Pain: Are you aware? One of the symptoms is excruciating pain in the back of your eyes means ocular pain-causing inflammation, redness and inconvenience. It is the need of the hour to seek help without any delay. Swollen Lymph Nodes: Are also commonly seen in dengue patients. Fatigue: Prolonged fatigue and inability to do daily activities can be a matter of concern and may indicate dengue. Severe Abdominal Pain and Bloating: Can also mean dengue infection. One will have to be cautious and take note of the symptoms for timely diagnosis and treatment. Nausea, Vomiting and Diarrhoea: Are other warning signs of dengue that should be reported to the doctor.

Dr Subrata Das concluded, “There are many normal patients with low platelet count. In severe dengue. Blood pressure drops and patients may have breathlessness, bleeding manifestation and confusion. Antibodies produced during infection can exacerbate platelet destruction. Typically fever subsides after 4 to 5 days and platelet count drops subsequently until Day 7 or 8 from start of illness. Most dengue patients recover in one to two weeks, unless severe cases require hospitalisation. Essential nutrients like B12, iron, folate, C and K aid recovery in those that are deficient. Seek medical help promptly if symptoms persist or worsen. Understanding dengue's effects is crucial for effective prevention and management.”