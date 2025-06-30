National Doctor's Day 2025: Why is it celebrated on July 1? Know theme, history, significance and more

National Doctor's Day 2025: India observes National Doctor's Day on July 1 each year to celebrate the unwavering dedication, care, and hard work of the country's medical professionals. The day acknowledges the crucial role doctors play in treating, safeguarding, and uplifting communities, often while making significant personal sacrifices. From theme to significance, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Surgeon shares 6 early signs your body may be warning you about poor gut health: ‘Are you always tired or bloated?’ ) National Doctor's Day 2025: Celebrated on July 1, National Doctor's Day in India honours Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. (Freepik)

What's the theme of National Doctors' Day 2025

Each year, National Doctors' Day is observed with a specific theme. This year's theme, "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?" highlights the emotional and mental struggles faced by healthcare professionals. It urges society to look beyond their roles as caregivers and acknowledge their need for empathy, support, and well-being.

Doctor's Day in India, established in 1991, honors Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Why is National Doctors' Day celebrated on July 1?

Doctor's Day in India was established in 1991 by the Government of India to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an esteemed physician and a pioneer in public healthcare. Dr Roy, who also served as the second chief minister of West Bengal and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, was born on July 1, 1882, and passed away on the same day in 1962.

His enduring legacy includes founding vital medical bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI), and his contributions continue to inspire and influence the country's medical landscape.

Significance of National Doctors' Day

National Doctor's Day is a meaningful occasion to thank doctors and healthcare workers for their relentless dedication, hard work, and resilience in safeguarding our health and well-being. It also provides an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance the healthcare system and strengthen disease prevention efforts. On this day, events like free health camps, conferences, seminars, and award ceremonies are held.