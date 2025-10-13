Neurosurgeon reveals 5 habits that shorten your lifespan: ‘Longevity isn’t luck…'

In the wellness conversations, talks regarding longevity often surface. Lately, the number of young deaths is rising. A study published in The Lancet alerted about the crisis of young adults dying at an alarming rate. Similarly, another study published in 2024 in the journal of JAMA Cardiology shed light on the troubling pattern of younger adults facing heart failures more. Clearly, longevity is at major stake here. And more often than not, it is not one thing, but a collection of several contributing factors which tip the scale towards early death. How long you live depends on your lifestyle majorly. (Shutterstock)

Michigan-based Neurosurgeon Dr Richard Veyna shared in a September 13 Instagram post about what one needs to do to increase longevity. “Longevity isn't luck; it is a daily choice,” he emphasised.

A long and healthy life is not about a miracle formula, but about making certain lifestyle changes that either build your resilience or increase your risk over time.

1. Chronic sleep loss

Sleep is the bedrock for good health. It helps your body to recover. “Short nights lead to long-term brain and heart damage,” Dr Venya warned. It indicates that cutting corners on your sleep for the extra hour of doomscrolling or catching up to work deadlines can quietly take a toll on your health. Soon, the lost sleep will catch up to you as early as untimely death.

2. Sedentary lifestyle

The next change he recommended is to stop being inactive. As per the doctor, inactivity increases the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases. The most common ones include obesity, posture issues, hypertension and metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes. It affects your major body organs and functions, from digestion to blood sugar regulation. Click here, to read about how prolonged sitting can affect your lungs too, by shrinking them.

3. High sugar intake

You look much older if sugar is a part of your diet. Dr Veyna noted, “Constant spikes in blood sugar increase cellular ageing.” A study published in the Journal of Neurology revealed that even artificial sweeteners can make your brain age faster, by as much as 1.6 years.

4. Ignoring mental health

The body is highly interconnected, meaning your mental and physical health are closely associated. “Stress and depression will affect your immune system and increase your inflammation levels,” the neurosurgeon added. Neglecting your mental wellbeing may spell trouble for your physical health and even longevity.

5. Toxic relationships

Lastly, the people around you also play a role in your longevity. According to the neurosurgeon, relationships that cause emotional stress can affect both brain chemistry and physical health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.