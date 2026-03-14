Nutrition scientist reacts to Emma Stone's BAFTA look; shares concern over clinical signs of malnutrition

However, it was not just the elegance of the outfit that caught the eye of nutrition scientist Jess Baker, an anti-diet nutritionist with a Master’s degree in nutritional science. In an Instagram video shared on March 4, Baker pointed to one particular detail in Stone’s appearance that she believes could be a worrying marker of malnutrition .

Beauty standards in the entertainment industry have long been a subject of debate, but many experts say they are becoming increasingly concerning. When Emma Stone arrived at the 2026 BAFTAs on February 23 in a sleek, fitted black gown, her red-carpet look quickly drew attention.

A tell-tale sign of malnutrition Jess emphasises that when clinical signs of malnutrition are normalised and even celebrated as beauty standards within the industry, it ultimately harms all women. She points to a concerning sign that she believes may indicate malnutrition in Emma Stone’s appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs.

The actor appeared at the awards ceremony wearing a sleek, floor-length black gown featuring a halter-style neckline that crossed at the collarbone, creating a dramatic teardrop-shaped cut-out at the centre of the bodice. The fitted silhouette left her shoulders and collarbones fully visible – a detail that the nutrition scientist draws attention to in her analysis.

Jess points out that Emma’s entire clavicle – or collarbone – is clearly visible, extending all the way to the acromion process, the highest point of the shoulder where the clavicle connects to the scapula. The nutrition scientist explains that, ideally, the full length of the clavicle up to the acromion process should not appear highly visible or overly prominent. When it does, she notes, it can be considered a clinical indicator associated with malnutrition.

She highlights, “You're actually not supposed to be able to see the entire clavicle like that and the acromion process, which connects to the clavicle here on the end. You're not supposed to be able to see that or to feel it being very prominent. So, this is actually a clinical marker of malnutrition, which means you're not getting enough nutrients. You're not getting enough of the right kind of nutrients. Now, we can see in this comparison on me, it's a lot less visible. You can't even see the acromion process at all. And I'm not making this video to body shame anyone, but I'm using it as an example to highlight how the celebrity beauty standards are trending towards extreme thinness. In my opinion, malnutrition.”

The GLP-1 worrying craze Jess also adds that with the growing craze and popularity of GLP-1 medications, an increasing number of celebrities are reportedly turning to these injections, including some who already fall within a healthy weight range. She criticises doctors who prescribe weight-loss drugs to celebrity women who are already dangerously close to being underweight, arguing that such practices further reinforce harmful body standards.

She emphasises, “I'm guessing that a lot of celebrities are on GLP-1s, even if they fall within a healthy weight range. Some celebrities are probably teetering on the side of underweight now because of this. Just imagine the doctors that are prescribing these GLP-1s to these celebrities that are already dangerously thin. I help women heal from the nutrient deficiencies that arise from chronic dieting like low iron, magnesium. I also help women improve their lab values, whether that's a high A1C or high cholesterol, but in an anti-dieting sort of way. So, if you're tired of being beguiled by the extreme thinness that you're seeing online right now, I get it. I totally get it.”

The nutrition scientist cautions against chasing the dangerous beauty ideal of extreme thinness, warning that starving the body to the point of malnutrition can have serious health consequences. These may include thinning hair, intense hunger, increased risk of insulin resistance, bone loss, chronic fatigue, weakened immunity, loss of fertility, pregnancy complications, and in severe cases, even death. She stresses that no aesthetic ideal is worth risking one’s health, adding, “Beauty ‘standards’ are NOT standard – they’re extreme.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.