Nutritionist lists 10 foods that help you sleep better: Oats, spinach, banana and more

The right foods can naturally boost calming and sleep-inducing hormones for better rest. Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health said, "A good night's sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise. The right foods can naturally boost melatonin, magnesium, and calming hormones to help your body relax and prepare for rest."

1. Turmeric milk

A warm glass of turmeric milk is a soothing bedtime ritual. The curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, while the milk provides tryptophan and melatonin, both essential for sleep.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a natural source of melatonin and omega-3 fatty acids. Together, they support brain health and help regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

3. Herbal tea (chamomile)

Chamomile tea is caffeine-free and contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain, reducing insomnia and promoting relaxation.

4. Fatty fish

Rich in omega-3s and vitamin D, fatty fish boosts serotonin production. This not only improves sleep quality but also enhances mood.

5. Pumpkin seeds

A powerhouse of magnesium and zinc, pumpkin seeds aid in melatonin production and muscle relaxation.

6. Sweet potato

Complex carbs in sweet potatoes increase serotonin, while their potassium content helps relax muscles before bedtime.

7. Spinach

Loaded with magnesium and calcium, spinach supports muscle relaxation and the release of sleep-inducing hormones.

8. Almonds

Almonds are rich in magnesium, which calms the nervous system and supports deep, restorative sleep.

9. Banana

Bananas provide potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6 that help the body produce serotonin and melatonin, encouraging better sleep.

10. Oats

They naturally contain melatonin and complex carbs, making them a perfect light evening snack.

“Have these foods as part of an early, light dinner or small bedtime snack. Avoid heavy, fried, or sugary meals at night as they disrupt sleep quality,” the nutritionist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.