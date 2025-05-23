Nutritionist reveals 5 hacks to lose 5 kg fast: Sleep before 11 pm, start lunch with pickle, chew food slowly

A successful weight loss journey is built on smart dietary and lifestyle choices that support fat loss and muscle gain. It requires consistency, motivation, and strong dedication. While the path isn’t always easy, making informed decisions about what you eat, how you move, and how you live can significantly accelerate fat burning and improve overall results. Also read | Ditch weight loss drugs: Doctor says these 5 daily habits melt fat better than any diet and you are probably ignoring it When we make the right decisions about food, exercise and lifestyle patterns, it is possible to burn body fat faster. (Image by Pixabay)

Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, on April 30, shared an Instagram post noting down 5 ‘surprising’ hacks of losing 5 kilos. “These 5 simple hacks aren’t just surprising — they’re science-backed and results-driven. Dropping 5 kgs might be easier than you think,” wrote Ryan. These are the hacks suggested by the nutritionist.

1. Chew every bite slowly

Ryan suggested that we should chew every bite of food more than 20 times. This tricks the brain into thinking that it is full. Hence, we end up eating less and feeling satiated for a longer time.

2. Start lunch with pickle or vinegar shot

Starting lunch with a serving of pickle or vinegar shot helps in controlling blood sugar spikes. Sudden blood sugar spikes can trigger cravings and overeating. Hence, it can be addressed by having pickle with meals.

3. Sleep before 11 pm

"Your fat-burning hormones peak at night, not in the gym," wrote Ryan. Sleeping before 11 PM helps in getting adequate sleep, which helps in lowering the stress hormone (cortisol) in the body. High spikes of cortisol in the body can lead to more stress, which can slow down weight loss.

4. No screens during meals

When we scroll and eat, we have the tendency to overeat. Our brain fails to register fullness when we are glued to the screen. Not having a screen around while having food will also allow us to be more mindful.

5. Keep a 12-hour eating window

When we give rest to the gut, it helps in faster metabolism. This further results in more fat loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.