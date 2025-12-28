Nutritionist reveals real reason 'celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif spend so much money on their diets'

In an era where celebrity transformations often seem like magic, nutritionist and health coach Priyanka T is pulling back the curtain. In a December 13 video posted to her Instagram page, Lean by Priyanka, she addressed a question many fans find themselves asking: 'Why do stars like Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu spend lakhs on their diets', and is that level of fitness achievable for the average person? Also read | Nutritionist reveals 'truth behind Karan Johar's weight loss transformation' in his 50s In a time when celebrity transformations seem like magic, nutritionist‑health coach Priyanka T lifts the veil.(Unsplash)

Why the high price tag?

According to Priyanka, while the investment is high, the secrets behind it are surprisingly accessible. For A-list actors, maintaining a youthful, energetic appearance isn't just a personal choice — it’s a professional requirement, she shared.

Priyanka explained that celebrities invest heavily in a support system that handles the 'thinking' for them – personal chefs, nutritionists, and coaches manage every morsel of food, and every meal is calculated based on exact macros (protein, carbs, and fats), portion sizes, and specific timings. Having a team ensures that even with a hectic filming schedule, the diet never falters, Priyanka explained.

She wrote in her caption: “Celebrities spend huge money on their diets for a reason - it keeps them looking young, fit and camera‑ready. But their diet isn’t magic. It’s just structured: portion control, timing, macros and consistency. And no, you don’t need a chef or a massive budget to get celeb‑level results. Working professionals, moms and students can transform just as well with simple, realistic habits...”

In the video she posted, Priyanka said, “Why do celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, and Mouni Roy spend so much money on their diets? Is it really worth it? Yes, 100 percent. They invest in their diets, and that is why they look so young. However, their diet plans are decided by their chefs, nutritionists, and coaches, where portions, timings, and macros are all calculated. This is part of their profession, as they need to look fit, energetic, and young on screen.”

What about the average person?

The good news for students, working professionals, and busy parents? You don’t need a private chef to see similar results. Priyanka insisted that the core principles of a celebrity diet aren't hidden in expensive superfoods,but in structure. Priyanka’s message is one of empowerment for those who feel sidelined by the high cost of the wellness industry. By focusing on at-home resources and simplifying complex dieting rules, anyone can improve their health and appearance without a massive budget, she shared.

She said, “What about people like us — working professionals, moms, and students? We don't have chefs, we don't have the budget, and we certainly don't have time to work out all day. So, can we not achieve a celebrity-level transformation? We absolutely can, and that too without fancy food or expensive plans,” she said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.