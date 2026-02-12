Nutritionist shares 1 superfood for every vegetarian to add in their diet to protect against vitamin B12 deficiency

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has recommended one simple addition that every vegetarian should consider to help prevent vitamin B12 deficiency - Marmite . In an Instagram video shared on December 25, 2025, she stresses, “Sure Marmite has a peckish taste but if you adapt to it, this can give you plenty of benefits. You can eat it on bread or add in soups or dressings.”

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in keeping your nerves healthy, supporting brain function and aiding the production of red blood cells. Yet, despite its importance, deficiency is increasingly common in India - largely because a significant portion of the population follows a vegetarian diet, while natural sources of B12 are predominantly animal-based. This raises an important question: can vegetarians obtain enough vitamin B12 from a suitable non-meat source - and if so, what should they be adding to their plate?

Vitamin B12 deficiency Most vegetarians are at a higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, as the richest natural sources of this essential nutrient are animal-based foods such as fish, meat, poultry and eggs. According to Deepsikha, nearly 80 percent of vegetarians may be deficient in vitamin B12 - a shortfall that can increase the risk of neurological disorders, persistent muscle cramps, memory problems and a range of other serious health complications if left unaddressed.

She explains, “80 percent of vegetarians are actually deficient in vitamin B12 and that is why they are more prone to having neurological issues, muscle cramps, memory loss and actually so many more other complications.”

What is Marmite? Marmite is a popular British savoury spread made from yeast extract, a by-product of beer brewing. Thick, sticky and dark brown in colour, it is instantly recognisable in its distinctive bulbous glass jar with a bright yellow lid. Known for its intensely salty, umami flavour, Marmite is famously marketed with the slogan “Love it or Hate it”, reflecting its divisive taste.

Despite its bold profile, it is low in fat, contains no added sugar, and is rich in B vitamins - including vitamin B12. It is most commonly spread thinly over buttered toast, bread or crumpets, often paired with cheese, but is also used in cooking to deepen flavour in stews, soups and even baked goods such as hot cross buns.

How does Marmite help? Deepsikha highlights that including Marmite in the diet can be particularly beneficial for vegetarians, as it is rich in B vitamins - including a significant amount of vitamin B12. Regular consumption, she notes, can help prevent the common symptoms associated with low B12 levels, such as fatigue, nerve-related issues and memory difficulties.

She points out, “Marmite is very rich in B vitamins like B12, riboflavin, niacin and folate and eating this can actually avoid all the symptoms of low B12 vitamins. That can save you from so many more complications and problems ahead in future.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.