Nutritionist shares top 5 tips to make 2025 your healthiest year ever: From picking right breakfast to workout secrets
Jan 06, 2025 01:37 PM IST
From sprinkling flax or chia seeds to your daily yogurt to avoiding heavy meals and caffeine 2-3 hours before bed, here are 5 tips to make 2025 your healthiest!
For those of us who have been lazy these first few days of the New Year, Monday is the real deal to kickstart the fitness resolutions and wellness goals for 2025. Buckle up as it is time to prioritise health and happiness and to help you kickstart 2025 on the right note, we got you sorted with some expert-backed tips for achieving optimal health and happiness.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Nutritionist Ritika Kukreja suggested fitness enthusiasts - top 5 tips to make 2025 your healthiest and happiest year ever:
1. Start with one change at a time
- Swap biscuits with a handful of roasted makhana or nuts for your chai break.
- Add a sprinkle of flax or chia seeds to your daily curd or dal.
- Take the stairs for one flight instead of the elevator.
2. Rethink your breakfast; fuel your mornings right
- Replace sugary cereals with poha, upma or dal cheelas topped with veggies.
- Pair with a source of healthy fats like a spoon of peanut butter or a handful of almonds.
- Add protein to your breakfast - try paneer bhurji or eggs.
- For quick mornings, prep overnight oats with milk, chia seeds and fresh fruits.
3. Move in a way that feels good; consistency beats intensity
- Treat your workout like an appointment - schedule it in your calendar and show up.
- Enjoy a morning walk with your favourite playlist.
- Incorporate weight training 2-3 times a week to build strength and improve metabolism.
- Try bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats and planks at home.
4. Don't compromise on your sleep, optimise your recovery with better sleep
- Switch off all devices 1 hour before bedtime.
- Try a calming nighttime drink like turmeric milk or chamomile tea.
- Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet for optimal sleep.
- Avoid heavy meals or caffeine at least 2-3 hours before bed.
5. Track your progress differently
- Notice how your energy levels improve - do you feel more active and productive.
- Celebrate non-scale victories like glowing skin, better sleep or fitting into old clothes.
- Keep a simple journal to reflect on weekly wins, like better digestion or more strength.
- Take progress photos to see how your body feels and transforms over time.
- Focus on how consistent your habits have become - small changes add up!
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
