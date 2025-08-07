Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Ortho surgeon shares 5 life saving tests you must do before you start going to gym ‘in times of sudden cardiac arrests’

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:07 am IST

To ensure your safety while working out, consider these essential heart-specific tests before starting your gym routine – especially if you’re over 30.

Dr Obaidur Rahman, an ortho and sports surgeon, took to Instagram on August 6 to share a 'very very important message': “In times of sudden cardiac arrest in gym, here are five tests you should do before starting gym.” He said, “In the race for aesthetics, we ignore the one muscle that keeps us alive. Your heart. So if you’ve just started working out or plan to, please, do these 5 heart-specific tests first.” Also read | Cardiologist warns 'your blood tests don't tell the full story'; suggests 1 test that catches insulin resistance early

It's particularly important to undergo these tests if you're: over 30 years old, have a family history of heart disease or plan to engage in strenuous exercise or high-intensity workouts.(Pic for representational purpose only)
It's particularly important to undergo these tests if you're: over 30 years old, have a family history of heart disease or plan to engage in strenuous exercise or high-intensity workouts.(Pic for representational purpose only)

5 tests you should do before starting gym

Dr Rahman added, “These aren’t 'luxury' tests. These are life-saving screens, especially if you’re over 30, have a family history, or push hard in the gym.” He said that the tests he has listed are crucial for assessing cardiovascular health, especially for individuals over 30, those with a family history of heart disease, or those who engage in strenuous physical activity like gym workouts.

These tests are:

1. ECG (Electrocardiogram) – baseline rhythm

2. 2D Echo – for structural heart diseases

3. TMT (Treadmill Test) – to assess stress response

4. High-sensitivity Troponin + NT-proBNP – markers of silent cardiac strain, Hscrp and esr

5. Lipid Profile + HbA1c – metabolic red flags

It's important to get tested before it's too late

The doctor further shared a patient's case and wrote in his caption, “He was just 34. A father. A software engineer. And one of the kindest patients I’d ever met. He had recently started going to the gym — 'trying to get healthy again', he said with a half-smile. One morning, after his usual cardio session, he collapsed on the treadmill. No chest pain. No dizziness. No warning. Just silence.”

“By the time he reached the ER, his heart had already stopped twice. They tried everything. But we lost him. Later, we found out he had an underlying hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) — a condition that could have been picked up with a simple scan. But no one ever told him to get checked... let this post not be a tribute. Let it be prevention. One post. One guide. One action. One share can literally save a life,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Follow Us On