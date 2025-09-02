Orthopedist lists 5 ways carrying heavy bags can affect your posture; shares tips to prevent damage

Whether it’s a schoolbag loaded with books or a laptop bag for work, carrying heavy bags is a daily reality for many. But could this routine habit be silently harming your health in the long run? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debashish Chanda, director, orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “It's a silent killer that can quietly damage your posture and spine over time.” Also read | Is your posture putting you at risk of a slipped disc? Orthopedist reveals 4 common mistakes and 7 tips to fix Can carrying heavy bags have long term effects on our health?(Freepik)

Dr Debashish Chanda further explained how carrying heavy bags can affect the body:

1. Spinal misalignment

Toting a heavy load, particularly on one shoulder, subjects your spine to uneven stress. This can cause it to gradually shift away from proper alignment and result in persistent back pain.

2. Muscle imbalance

One-sided carrying subjects a single set of muscles to strain, inducing imbalances. Gradually, this can impact your posture and render movement more challenging or painful.

3. Forward head posture

In order to balance the heaviness of a heavy backpack, most individuals tend to lean forward and thrust the head out of alignment. This position triggers neck strain and causes tension headaches.

4. Rounded shoulders

Heavy bags tend to push the shoulders downward and forward, particularly when posture is weakened. This may result in a hunched look and upper back pain.

5. Lower back strain

The lower back endures the weight. When overburdened, it gets strained, and the chances of herniated discs and long-term pain rise.

Tips to prevent posture issues due to heavy bags:

Lighten the load : Carry only necessary items. Experts advise packs weighing no more than 10-15% of your weight.

: Carry only necessary items. Experts advise packs weighing no more than 10-15% of your weight. Use both shoulders : In case of a backpack, wear both straps to share the load evenly.

: In case of a backpack, wear both straps to share the load evenly. Switch shoulders : Alternate shoulders regularly when using a one-strap bag.

: Alternate shoulders regularly when using a one-strap bag. Select ergonomic models : Opt for padded straps, chest or waist support, and adequate back padding.

: Opt for padded straps, chest or waist support, and adequate back padding. Watch your posture: Walk tall with your shoulders back, even with a bag.

"Bulky bags may be your norm, but slouching doesn't have to be. Making minor adjustments in the way and what you carry can make a significant impact on your long-term spinal well-being," the orthopedist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.