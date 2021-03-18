Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant
Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.
"These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels," it said. "Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday nails a handstand with hammock in new post, can you do it?
- Images of Ananya Panday nailing a handstand with the help of a hammock has gone viral on the internet. We are in awe of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?
- In her latest fitness clip, Kiara Advani can be seen doing slow leg raises. The actor, who is currently shooting for her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is inspiring us to exercise as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly at a higher risk of Covid-19 reinfection, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will work from home outlast coronavirus? The answer may be yes
- A report this week from the employment website Indeed says postings for jobs that mention “remote work” have more than doubled since the pandemic began.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources
- In her recent fitness video, Bhagyashree enlightened fans about the ‘connection with your heart and brain’ and how Omega 3 can work wonders for the body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More precise diagnoses made possible with whole genome sequencing, finds study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, researchers say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women experienced increased pregnancy stress during coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on young children, infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set
- Sidharth Malhotra gives fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and that is all the motivation we need to go out on our daily walk in the hope of spotting him hanging upside down on gymnastic rings from a tree. Read benefits of the exercise here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Age with grace, not in haste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox