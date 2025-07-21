Oxford trained embryologist reveals how much egg freezing actually costs in India: 'It is expensive but...'

Dr Tanaya Narendra, also known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram, is an Oxford University-trained medical doctor and embryologist who keeps sharing posts about sexual and reproductive health. On July 20, she shared an Instagram post titled 'How much does egg freezing cost in India'. Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a procedure where a woman's eggs are retrieved, frozen, and stored for future use. (Freepik)

Egg freezing costs in India can vary based on several factors like location, clinic reputation, medications used, and storage fees. Here's what Dr Narendra shared. Also read | Your ultimate egg freezing guide: Doctors answer 10 FAQs

‘This investment gave me so much freedom’

According to her, the 'total cost' of egg freezing in India is ' ₹1-2.5 lakh'. “This includes your diagnostic tests, medicines, hormones and surgical procedures, freezing procedure, and yearly maintenance costs,” she added.

In her caption, Dr Narendra revealed that she froze her eggs in Baroda (Vadodara), and wrote, “When I got divorced, the first thing I did was start saving up for my egg freezing procedure because egg freezing is expensive! There are multiple tests, medications, hormones, plus the surgery, freezing process, and the yearly cost of maintaining your eggs in the lab.”

She added, “If you want to delay your fertility and have a partner that you want to have babies with, consider freezing embryos instead of eggs = you get better results. However, since I did not have that luxury, I chose to freeze my eggs. I’m not even sure if I want to have kids, but this investment gave me so much freedom to stop worrying about the biological clock and chase my dreams!”

What is egg freezing?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle in January 2025, Dr Swati Mishra, IVF specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF in Kolkata, shared, “The process of egg freezing also known as oocyte cryopreservation is a form of assisted reproductive technology (ART) of extracting, freezing and storing women’s eggs to preserve their ability to reproduce later in life.”

“It not only helps women freeze their own eggs for later usage, but the same technique helps in the case of egg donation, where someone else’s egg is used to conceive. Since women are born with a finite number of eggs, the quality and quantity of which start declining in the late 30s, egg freezing offers an effective way to preserve the quality of eggs for later usage,” Dr Mishra added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.