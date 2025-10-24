Paediatrician shares 7 signs of joint problems in kids every parent should know: ‘Pain that increases at night…’

Joint problems are generally thought to be a problem that shows up in older adults. But joint issues also occur in young kids. What's most alarming is that often, serious signs of joint problems are confused with growing pains. Parents need to stay alert and know when to seek medical advice. Early detection of joint issues reduces the chances of complications. If your child is suffering from joint pain, seek help for timely medical intervention. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Addressing the issue of joint health in kids, Dr Poonam Chhillar, Assistant Professor, Paediatrics, Shardacare Healthcity, shared with HT Lifestyle the signs that necessitate a doctor visit because they are serious.

“While it's typical for parents to call occasional joint pain in children 'growing pains,' that may be true, but it's important to know when it could actually be something different,” Dr Chhillar warned about the habit of parents dismissing children's joint problems.

The paediatrician explained that growing pains are common in children between the ages of 3 and 12, and are usually dull. They do not include serious signs like swelling, limping or redness. They could also be sports injuries. But one more serious root cause, Dr Chhillar highlighted: Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis. This happens when inflammation rises in the joints.

7 warning signs parents should know

Children are at the risk of permanent disability if medical attention is delayed. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

Joint pain, when left untreated, may get aggravated. Dr Chhillar said, “While mild joint pain or strain can be treated with rest and warm compresses, some symptoms should never be ignored.” Often, non-serious pain goes away with a warm compress, but when certain signs persist, they indicate underlying issues like inflammation or juvenile arthritis.

“Waiting too long to see a doctor could increase your child's risk of developing chronic problems, joint damage or disability," the paediatrician reminded the cost of delaying medical attention.

Here are the 7 signs she shared:

1. Persistent joint pain or swelling

Joint pain or swelling that is worsening or lasts longer than a week can be a sign of inflammation.

It is especially more prominent with large joints like the knee.

2. Stiffness in the morning

Difficulty getting out of bed

Stiffness after naps

Feeling awkward after sitting for a long time.

3. Limping or altered use of a limb

Any newly apparent limp

Reluctance to bear weight

Decreased range of motion in a joint

4. Bone pain that increases at night

Bone pain that is severe enough to wake the child from sleep.

5. Spontaneous fracture without injury or trauma:

Fractures that occur without a known cause may indicate underlying weakness or a metabolic bone disease.

6. Systemic symptoms:

These are symptoms of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), or another inflammatory or infectious process:

Joint pain with fever

Unexplained rash

Extreme fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

7. Redness or warmth over the joint:

These signs reveal inflammation or infection:

Warm, tender

Red joints

2 things children need to follow

The paediatrician advised parents to ensure good nutrition and an active lifestyle so that children develop healthy bones and joints.

She named two nutrients that support bone health. “Make sure your child is getting enough Calcium and Vitamin D, which are essential for healthy bones.”

If a child is overweight, their bones bear more strain, making it very important to be active and maintain a healthy weight.



Dr Chhillar suggested, “Promote different forms of physical activity—weight-bearing exercise, stretching and play. Managing weight is also important as excess weight puts additional strain on developing bones and joints.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.