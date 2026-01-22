Pakistani woman shows her dramatic 50 kg weight loss journey as 'everyone talks about Marriyum Aurangzeb transformation'

Hadiyya’s post wasn't just about the numbers on the scale; it was a chronicle of resilience spanning years of life changes, health battles, and motherhood. “Everyone’s talking about Marriyum Aurangzeb’s transformation, so I thought it’s time I talked about mine,” she shared, alongside a series of before-and-after photos dating back to 2018.

As social media continues to buzz over the striking physical transformation of Pakistani politician Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hadiyya Javed, a makeup artist and salon owner from Lahore, took to Instagram on January 19 to share her own grueling yet rewarding journey of losing over 50 kg, offering a refreshing dose of honesty in an era of 'overnight' successes. Also read | Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s glow up at Nawaz Sharif grandson's wedding shocks internet: Before and after pics

The reality of her weight loss journey While many weight loss stories focus solely on the end result, Hadiyya was quick to highlight the physical toll and the 'messy middle' of such a massive change. She openly addressed the reality of 'sagginess' that often follow extreme weight loss. Hadiyya also revealed she underwent a tummy tuck in 2019, describing it as a necessary step for her health and confidence rather than a shortcut.

“A massive weight loss journey of over 50 kg doesn’t come without its own challenges — and yes, sagginess is real. I went through a tummy tuck in 2019, something that was absolutely needed at that stage of my journey,” she said.

Her journey was not linear. After her initial loss, Hadiyya said she gained 30 kg during her second pregnancy in 2022 and another 8 kg following spine surgery in 2025. Each time, she fought to lose it again through discipline and consistency. She shared, “Then life happened. Had my second baby in 2022, gained almost 30 kgs, worked hard and lost it again. In 2025, I underwent a spine surgery, gained around 8 kgs, and once again, stayed consistent and lost it.”

Self-care vs shortcuts In a culture that often stigmatises cosmetic procedures or simplifies weight loss, Hadiyya vouched for a balanced perspective. She shared that she consulted doctors to manage skin quality and enhance her features while maintaining a natural look: “What matters most to me is honesty. Not every transformation is 'under the knife', but some procedures, when done responsibly and at the right time, are self-care — not shortcuts.”

A message to mothers Hadiyya's experience resonated deeply with women, particularly mothers balancing health with the demands of a family. Her message was clear: transformations are a marathon, not a sprint. She said: “Transformations are not overnight. They’re years of patience, discipline, motherhood, health battles, healing — and choosing yourself, again and again.”

By sharing the 'scars' and the surgeries alongside the triumphs, Hadiyya helped redefine what a 'transformation' actually looks like. A comment on her post read, “Amazing transformation.” Another said: “You were pretty and you still are.” Someone also commented, “You are such an inspiration for so many people out there.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.