Parenting hacks: Want a stronger bond with your child? Start with these 5 communication tips

Communication is the foundation of a healthy parent-child relationship. As children grow, they seek support, understanding and connection from their parents. 5 tips to build a deep bond with your child through open communication (Photo by Pixabay)

Developing open, honest and age-appropriate communication is key to nurturing their confidence and sense of belonging. It is important to establish a communication style that evolves with their needs, allowing them to express their feelings freely while ensuring they feel heard and valued.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kiran Meena, Co-Founder of ParentsNKids Network, suggested some techniques for developing open and honest communication between parents and children -

1. Active listening: Building trust through presence

Active listening is at the core of effective communication. It involves giving full attention to the child, not only hearing but also understanding what they are saying. Children need to feel that their voice matters, and the simplest yet most effective way to reinforce this belief is by listening to them attentively.

Put Away Distractions: During conversations, put away distractions like mobile phones or other devices. This gesture demonstrates to the child that their thoughts are more important than anything else at that moment.

Reflect Back: Rephrase what the child has said to ensure understanding. For example, if a child says, "I felt left out at the playground," a parent could respond, "You felt like no one wanted to play with you?" This not only clarifies but also encourages the child to share more.

2. Empathy: Understanding their world

Empathy means putting oneself in the child's shoes and understanding their feelings and perspectives without judgment. Empathy plays a crucial role in creating a safe space for open conversations.

Acknowledge Their Feelings: It’s important to acknowledge the emotions that your child is experiencing, whether it is happiness, anger, sadness, or confusion. Instead of dismissing their concerns, try statements like, “I understand why that made you upset.” This lets children know their emotions are valid.

Building a respectful connection between parents and teenagers involves effective communication and trust.(Freepik)

3. Use age-appropriate language

Children’s cognitive abilities evolve as they grow, and it’s crucial that parents adjust their language and communication styles to match the child’s developmental stage.

Simplify Complex Concepts: For younger children, complex issues should be simplified. For instance, if discussing an emotionally sensitive topic, use analogies they can understand. With older children or teenagers, offer more detailed explanations that encourage critical thinking.

4. Set aside quality time

Busy schedules can make regular communication difficult, but setting aside dedicated time for your child can help strengthen the parent-child bond. Activities like family meals, evening walks, or bedtime chats create opportunities for meaningful conversations.

One-on-One Time: Spending time individually with each child allows for focused and personal conversations that they may not be comfortable having in front of siblings.

Engage in Shared Activities: Participating in activities that the child enjoys—like games, crafts, or cooking—can make conversations more relaxed and natural.

Some parents are always too busy for their children – hence, the children never think it is an appropriate time to speak to their parent. This further creates communication gap.(Unsplash)

5. Role of technology in supporting communication

Developing and maintaining open communication is challenging, especially when balancing work and family commitments. In this digital age, several leading apps available in the market are designed to assist parents in building healthy relationships with their children by providing resources, insights and tools that develop better communication.

Guided Conversations and Prompts: These apps offer guided conversation prompts designed for different age groups. These prompts help parents initiate discussions on various topics, ranging from everyday activities to sensitive issues, making it easier to connect with children in an age-appropriate way.

Active Listening Exercises: The apps include exercises focused on enhancing active listening skills. They help parents practice techniques such as paraphrasing, reflecting feelings and using open-ended questions. These exercises enable parents to better understand their children's emotions and respond empathetically.

Shared Activity Ideas: These apps also provide ideas for shared activities that encourage quality time and open conversation. Whether it's a fun game or a creative project, these activities help break the ice and provide opportunities for natural discussions between parents and children.

Parent Community and Expert Guidance: These apps feature a community of parents where experiences and advice can be shared. This peer-to-peer support helps parents learn from others facing similar challenges.

Effective communication between parents and children is fundamental to a healthy and supportive relationship. Technology serves as a valuable tool in this journey by providing parents with the resources and support they need to nurture open, honest and age-appropriate communication.