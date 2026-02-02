Physician explains why you shouldn't cut or burn off skin moles instead of consulting a dermatologist

Dr Mahyar Maddahali, widely known online as Dr Max, a physician specialising in aesthetic medicine and vascular and endovascular surgery, content creator and branding strategist, is calling out a disturbing and potentially dangerous habit - people picking at skin moles or attempting to remove them at home. In an Instagram video shared on February 1, the doctor breaks down exactly why this DIY approach can be risky, outlining three key reasons why tampering with moles should be avoided at all costs.

Skin moles are common, and for some people, the temptation to simply pick them off at home feels like an easy way to avoid a dermatologist’s appointment. But how safe is this habit, really? What may seem like a harmless shortcut can quickly turn risky, with consequences far more serious than most people realise. Doctors warn that tampering with skin growths without proper medical evaluation can lead to complications - and in some cases, mask underlying conditions that require urgent attention.

Don’t play dermatologist at home Even though some may believe that simply chopping off a mole at home is an easy way to avoid a dermatology visit, this assumption is dangerously misguided - and attempting it can lead to serious complications.

Dr Max highlights, “If there is something growing on your skin and you think you can grab a razor and become a dermatologist, I'm sorry, but that's absolutely dangerous.”

He outlines three critical reasons why attempting to remove a mole at home is a bad idea:

It might not be a mole The physician explains that what you might assume is a harmless mole could, in reality, be a range of other skin conditions or growths - from non-cancerous issues such as acne, psoriasis, shingles, melasma, cherry angiomas or skin cysts, to far more serious concerns, including cancerous lesions like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and even melanoma.

Dr Max notes, “Not everything you think is a mole is a mole. That little bump could be five different things, and none of them want you playing DIY surgeon.”

Feeder blood vessels The physician warns that some skin bumps are supplied by feeder blood vessels, meaning that attempting to cut them off can trigger severe bleeding - potentially turning a quick DIY attempt into a dangerous and uncontrollable situation.

He states, “Some of these bumps have feeder blood vessels, meaning you cut it and suddenly your bathroom needs Benoit Blanc to figure it out.”

Infections According to Dr Max, tampering with skin lesions creates open wounds that significantly increase the risk of infection. He also cautions that cutting off a lesion does not mean it is gone for good - in many cases, it can grow back in a more complicated form, making it far harder for a dermatologist to accurately diagnose and treat later on.

He explains, “Third problem, infection. Oh yeah, because skin plus open wound plus Tik Tok advice equals big pharma corporate party. Not to mention, when you traumatize a lesion, it often grows back like a tree. But now it's angry, distorted, and way harder for an actual dermatologist to diagnose correctly.”

Dr Max strongly advises against tampering with skin moles, warning that such interference can trigger serious complications - potentially turning what may be a harmless mole into something far more severe and difficult to treat. He concludes, “So don't cut it, don't burn it. It is one shortcut that makes things way worse.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.