Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is the most common preparation used in regenerative medicine and it is popular in the cosmetic and medicinal fields as it is used for vampire facials, hair growth and wound healing. It is considered safe, low-cost, natural and minimally invasive however, when we talk about the usage of PRP in gynecology, its primary association has been as an adjunct to treatment procedures related to various conditions, including thin Endometrium, Premature Ovarian Failure, Urinary Incontinence, Genitourinary Fistulas, or even Asherman’s Syndrome (occurs when scar tissue forms inside the uterus and/or the cervix). Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy: What it is? How is it used for vaginal rejuvenation (Photo by Orthopedic Implants India)

What Is platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonamm Tiwari, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, explained, “There are many growth factors present in the platelets. Since these platelets have numerous growth factors and rich proteins when released in the human system (locally or in the blood), they benefit the regeneration and repair process of damaged cells, tissues, or organs. The main advantage of PRP is its source, which is autologous, which means that it is prepared from the blood of the person undergoing the treatment.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She elaborated, “As a result, there is no risk of immune reactions or transmission of any infection or disease from any donor. Moreover, it is not time-consuming as its preparation takes about thirty minutes and about fifteen minutes for application. Recently, platelet-rich plasma and its application have received much attention in cosmetic gynecology and functional gynecologic surgeries. PRP stimulates new blood vessels and collagen formation with the help of growth factors released from the concentrated platelets. However, this procedure is not recommended in patients with blood disorders, coagulation disorders (bleeding tendencies), pregnancy, lactation, active infections, or Cancer diagnosis.”

How is PRP used for Vaginal Rejuvenation?

Dr Sonamm Tiwari answered, “Vaginal laxity is like an anatomical deformation that causes orgasmic disorders. Vaginal rejuvenation involves the management of aging and repairing traumatic changes (caused by childbirth, Episiotomy scars, Cervical Ectopy, Lichen Sclerosis, Vaginal Atrophy following Chemotherapy, previous trauma or surgeries of the vagina or vulva) that may occur to the vagina. A lax vagina can cause decreased introital friction and therefore diminished arousal and orgasmic dysfunction. In the long run, it can affect a woman’s sexual health and body image, leading to decreased self-esteem and lowered quality of life. For many patients who complain of Vaginal Atrophy and laxity, PRP is a good form of treatment, along with other surgical/ non-surgical treatments if required.”

She revealed, “The other application of PRP is to improve the quality of sexual life. It has been noted that PRP administration at the right places by a trained Cosmetic Gynecologist has helped enhance female sexuality with higher satisfaction. Its application does not stop there; to add to the list, lack of lubrication, lack of libido, difficulty in arousal, and painful sexual intercourse can also be treated with PRP. Moreover, PRP can also be applied in urogynaecology as it is helpful to treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vesicovaginal Fistulas, and Cystocele Repair as a supporting therapy. Platelet-rich plasma contributes to strengthening the ligament around the urinary bladder. Also, it helps in reviving the vaginal walls with new collagen formation, thus making the muscles strong and resolving Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI).”