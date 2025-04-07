Protect your hair this summer from chlorine and salt water with these 6 tips

To beat the summer heat, many dive into pools or head over to beaches to let the cooling water offer some much-needed respite. Summers without pools or beaches simply just don't feel complete. The cool water subdues the heat and makes you feel relaxed and cool, but your hair won't agree. In fact, chlorinated pool water or saltwater exposure can actually spell trouble for your hair, damaging it badly. But does that mean you skip beach days and pool parties? No, as with healthy precautions, you can enjoy your summer dips without worrying too much. Hair quality may be affected by the saltwater as you head to the beach this summer. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in Delhi, shared detailed steps for precautions.

Explaining more on the ill effects of chlorinated and salt water, Dr Jangid added, “Too much time in a pool or beach can do irreparable damage to your hair. To keep the water bacteria-free,Chlorine is added to swimming pools,butthe chemical can strip oils that keep strands moisturized. Similarly, salt water from the beach can be harsh on your strands, leaving them dry, brittle, and prone to damage.”

Here are some tips to prevent chlorine and salt damage, Dr Jangid shared with us:

1) Wear a shower cap

Shower cap, especially for swimming pools, is important.(Shutterstock)

This is a basic requisite that has to be followed while swimming. A shower cap will help you protect your hair. You can apply a layer of moisturising lotion to reduce the drying effects of salt water or chlorine exposure before putting on the cap.

2. Apply oil before taking a dip

Before heading to pools, oil your hair.(Shutterstock)

Applying a generous amount of oil like coconut oil or lightweight hair oil before you get in the pool will work as a barrier and will not allow the chlorine or salt to settle on your hair or scalp.

3. Hair wash basics

Make sure to shampoo your hair after swimming in the pool.(Freepik)

Give your hair a thorough soaking with tap or freshwater before taking a dip. Hair is porous,so wetting it with regular water will minimise the absorption of chlorinated pool water or saltwater. After swimming, make sure you shower and shampoo your hair immediately. This is the most effective way to help minimise or prevent salt or chlorine build- up.

4. Selection of shampoo and conditioner

Pool party is all fun, but you need to take care of your hair afterwards with proper shampoo and conditioners.(Adobe Stock)

If you are going swimming regularly, you must use a clarifying shampoo or chlorine-neutralising shampoo to remove buildup from chlorine, salt, or other metals. Make sure not to overuse it. Also, never let saltwater or chlorinated hair dry without washing, as there is a greater chance of making hair brittle and rough. The same goes for the conditioner. Shampoo followed by deep conditioning will ascertain that hair remains smooth, soft and shiny. You can use a protein-rich conditioner.

5.Avoid overexposure to sun and heat

Overexposure to the sun damages your hair.(Shutterstock)

Sun not only damages skin but also helps chlorine increase its negative effect on hair. Therefore, consider wearing a hat or scarf to protect your hair from UV rays if you are spending long time in the sun. Also, it is advisable to avoid using hair dryers, straighteners and other things that can exacerbate damaged hair to the extent possible.

6. Who is at more risk of hair damage from chlorine or salt water?

People who coloured their hair need to be more careful.(George Bohunicky on Unsplash)

If you have thin hair, coloured or chemically-treated hair, your hair is at a higher risk of getting damaged.Seek medical help for scalp or hair loss issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.