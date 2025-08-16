Rajinikanth's intense gym workout at 74 proves that age is just a number. Watch

Rajinikanth is a superstar for many reasons, and one of them could very well be his incredible fitness at 74. Defying age, the veteran actor continues to hit the gym regularly, inspiring fans with his dedication to health and fitness. A recent glimpse from his workout session is being widely shared on social media, leaving people impressed. At 74, Rajinikanth proves that staying fit and giving your best at the gym has no age limit. Also read | Stay active as you age: Tips for seniors to build a regular exercise routine Even at the age of 74, Rajinikanth believes in staying fit and healthy, and giving his best at the gym. (X, @AmuthaBharathi, Pinterest)

In the recent video shared by an X user, Rajinikanth can be seen working out in the gym with his trainer under close supervision. In the first part of the video, Rajinikanth can be seen practising incline dumbbell press. Lying down on an inclined seat, Rajinikanth can be seen working on his arm muscles with dumbbells in both arms.

In the next part of the video, the superstar can be seen doing squats by sitting on a gym bench, and then standing up, and repeating the routine multiple times. At the end of the video, he can be seen flexing his biceps with his fitness coach by his side.

Benefits of incline dumbbell press

Incline dumbbell press provides a range of benefits for the body. It helps in developing the upper part of the chest, building shoulder stability, improving pressing strength, boosting posture and preventing muscle imbalance. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 effective strength training tips for older adults for better results

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars of the country, working predominantly in Tamil movies. Aged 74 years, Rajinikanth has worked in the film industry for more than five decades. His recent release was Coolie, also starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances. The film saw a theatrical release on August 14 and opened to mixed reviews from audience and critics.

