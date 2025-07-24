Rakesh Roshan’s carotid arteries were blocked: Cardiologist explains causes, early warning signs, treatment

Rakesh Roshan recently discovered that his “carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 percent blocked.” Through a routine health checkup, the filmmaker came to know about his health complications and immediately got admitted to the hospital to address them. In an Instagram post shared on July 22, Rakesh Roshan shared the details. Also read | Rakesh Roshan reveals discovering 'both his carotid arteries to brain were 75% blocked' during routine health check up "Both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked," Rakesh Roshan wrote.(Instagram/@rakesh_roshan9)

“This week has been truly eye-opening, during a routine full body health checkup. The doctor conducting sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75 percent blocked, which if ignored could be potentially dangerous,” he said.

Sharing his health update, Rakesh Roshan urged his followers not to miss out on preventive health tests. “I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain are concerned,” he wrote.

Is blockage in the carotid arteries harmful?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Praveer Aggarwal, director- cardiology, Fortis Escorts Okhla, New Delhi explained the condition.

"Carotid arteries supply blood to the head and neck (brain). Blockage in the carotid arteries when it becomes critical can lead to disruption of laminar flow which in fact leads to clot formation, which can go up in brain and patient can have complications like TIA (Transient Ischemic attack) or brain stroke," the doctor added.

“It means that when the blockage in the carotid artery is critical/symptomatic, patients can have brain stroke or TIA. Brain stroke (paralysis) can be associated with high mortality and morbidity (if the recovery is not complete then later life becomes difficult). If one is lucky to escape with TIA (usually complete recovery and a warning to get the treatment early if required),” he further explained.

Causes to know

Imaged dyslipidaemia, ageing and accelerated atherosclerosis are some of the causes of blockage in the carotid arteries, that one should watch out for.

Early warning signs to watch out for

Vertigo

Slurring of speech

Visual disturbance

Weakness in limbs (especially one half of the body)

Difficulty in walking

Seizure

How to address it?

Medical therapies such as Antiplatelets and statins can help in addressing the blockage. Intervention such as CAS (Carotid Artery Stenting) and CEA (Carotid Endarterctomy) can also help in treating it, said the cardiologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.