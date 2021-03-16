Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

For all those lazy bones who want to whip up in shape but procrastinate hitting the grind, Rakul Preet Singh’s kickboxing video serves as the perfect Tuesday fitspiration to kick some ass. Getting her full body workout done right, the Bollywood actor was seen sweating it out on a terrace and we too are inspired to pack a few punches to our Tuesday blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul dropped a video that gave a glimpse of her rigorous morning workout session. Donning a black spaghetti top teamed with a pair of pink and purple printed tights, Rakul pulled back her hair into a high bun to ace the sporty look which she completed with a pair of boxing gloves.

Practicing with her trainer, Rakul was seen flexing her muscles as she switched on her robust exercise mode to land some impressive kicks and punches. “Wake up !! Kick ass ! Repeat @mohammedasad30 #kickboxing (sic),” Rakul captioned the video.

Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter