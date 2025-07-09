Rashmika Mandanna reveals her footcare regime: ‘Make sure to soak my feet in warm water’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been powering through a busy schedule, promoting her films back-to-back despite a foot injury. But she's not letting her foot health take a hit -- she's got a special self-care routine to keep her feet happy and healthy amidst all the hustles. Also read: Interview | Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Important to stay open to constructive criticism, but never let it define your worth’ Rashmika Mandanna recently starred in Sikandar.

Rashmika on footcare

For Rashmika, foot care is non-negotiable, even on the most hectic of schedules. “With all the travel, shoots, and dancing, foot care becomes super important. I make sure to soak my feet in warm water with Epsom salts regularly to relax and reduce stress and especially with my injury post-fracture, which really helps,” Rashmika tells us.

“Moisturising is non-negotiable, and of course, I am also picking footwear which gives my feet the comfort and recovery time they need without compromising on style,” adds the actor, who has become the global ambassador of Crocs.

Rashmika sustained a leg injury while she was working out at the gym on January 12. Her foot has suffered three fractures and a muscle tear. She was seen attending the Chhaava trailer launch in Mumbai while limping due to her foot injury.

On her favourite footwear trend

While footwear trends come and go with each season, Rashmika’s priority remains finding the perfect balance between comfort and style.”

Opening up about the same, Rashmika says, “Right now, I’m loving elevated casuals - shoes or sneakers that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. Platform silhouettes, bright colours, and customisable details are huge favourites”.

She mentions that she doesn’t have a set footwear for any particular outing. That’s because she likes to mix and match her footwear with “everything - whether I’m stepping out in denims, athleisure, or even dressing up for a quirky red-carpet moment”. And sometimes accessorize with metallic stuff to “give that extra spark”.