Regular eye strain from screens vs serious vision problems: Ophthalmologist explains how to tell the difference

Dr Srikanth R, paediatric ophthalmology at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, explained in an interview to HT Lifestyle that the condition of digital eye strain is common and is usually caused by prolonged screen exposure and continuous strain on the eyes' focusing muscles.

Let's look at some of the common mistakes people may be making when dealing with eye fatigue. An expert has simplified the science behind it.

Vision discomfort has become normalised lately, something people either put up with or expect to resolve on its own. This is largely driven by constant screen exposure, from morning to night, screens in various shapes. So, after spending hours in front of a laptop at work, or scrolling late at night in the dark, tired and stressed eyes are overlooked without a second thought, believing a good sleep will fix it. But when so much of this vision discomfort is already normalised, one may miss a more serious warning sign, mistaking it for routine eye fatigue. ALSO READ: Do you really need blue light glasses? Ophthalmologist explains what actually helps your eyes

Eye fatigue is a common complaint. The doctor mentioned that patients often report symptoms such as dryness, itchiness, mild blurry vision, burning, a heavy feeling in the eyelids, and a dull ache around the eyebrow areas. But the main difference, which Dr Srikanth highlighted, is that these symptoms usually go away with rest. This means that after a long day of screen time at work, the discomfort improves after coming back home and getting proper sleep. However, signs of serious eye problems actually do not go away with rest and require medical attention.

Addressing some of the serious eye problems, the doctor mentioned signs which severely affect your vision, not solely tiredness or heaviness.

“Eye problems such as glaucoma and retinal issues require medical attention as they affect areas within the eye. Blurry vision, inability to focus on objects at varying distances, or experiencing double vision may be symptoms of eye problems. Another significant eye problem symptom is asymmetry. While eye fatigue affects both eyes equally, eye problems such as blurred vision, shadows, or impaired vision in one eye may be a sign of eye clinical problems. Also, be careful of visual disturbances, which can mean retinal complications, like sudden flashes of light, a noticeable increase in dark floating spots (floaters), or wavy or distorted lines in the field of vision," he described.

When you come across the aforementioned signs, it is highly recommended to visit a doctor promptly.

How to manage eye strain? Even if serious eye problems are ruled out, regular eye strain can still cause discomfort, which is why it is important to follow certain practices that help relieve the strain and protect your eyes. Here are some which the ophthalmologist recommended: