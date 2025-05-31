Role of vitamin D in pregnancy: Is sunlight a boon or bane for expecting moms?

The human body produces Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight so it is commonly known as the “sunshine vitamin”. This vitamin has a crucial role in aiding both maternal and fetal well-being, as the lack of vitamin D might affect pregnancy outcomes. The pregnancy power nutrient: How to safely get enough vitamin D for you and your baby?(Image by Pixabay)

Significance of vitamin D during pregnancy

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Garima Jain, MBBS, DNB, CIMP, CGC, CCCGDM, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital in Bengaluru's Brookefield, explained, “During pregnancy, the need for calcium rises in the body to support the proper development of the baby's skeletal system. Further, vitamin D can help absorb calcium, which makes it important for the body as it is necessary for the development of stronger teeth and bones. Vitamin D also helps regulate the immune system and reduces inflammation, promoting better health for the mother.”

Important for pregnant women to have Vitamin D through their pregnancy to avoid having kids with ADHD.

Studies suggest that infants born to mothers with adequate levels of Vitamin D are less likely to develop conditions such as asthma and rickets whereas insufficient levels of Vitamin D in the blood can cause complications during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm delivery, and low birth weight.

Sunlight as a source of vitamin D and risk factors

Dr Garima Jain shared, “The body naturally produces Vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight. While sunlight is beneficial for producing Vitamin D, excessive exposure can be harmful. If skin is exposed to UV radiation often, the chances of skin damage, sunburn and even skin cancer increase.”

She added, “During pregnancy, women are at risk of heightened skin sensitivity, which exposes them to melasma, skin pigmentation. Half an hour of exposure to the sun during the early morning or late afternoon is mostly safe and healthier compared to remaining under the sun's direct rays at peak times. Applying sunscreen to sensitive areas while leaving some skin exposed allows the body to absorb sunlight for Vitamin D production without risking sun damage.”

Dietary sources and supplements

Dr Garima Jain opined, “Since sunlight alone may not provide enough vitamin D, including dietary sources such as fortified milk, eggs, salmon, and cod liver oil is very important. Including these in the diet helps in maintaining good health. In some cases, particularly when blood tests identify a deficiency, taking prescribed supplements of Vitamin D is recommended.”

Researchers say that the differences between babies born in the summer and the winter months could be down to how much sunlight the mother gets during pregnancy, since that in part determines her vitamin D exposure.(Shutterstock)

Sunlight is vital in helping the body produce vitamin D, particularly during pregnancy. Moderation, however, must be practised to avoid the risks of too much overexposure. Like anything finite or harmful, natural sunlight may be substituted by a balanced diet and supplementation. Getting enough Vitamin D from sunlight, food and supplements may help ensure a healthier pregnancy as well as more positive outcomes for mother and baby.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.