Roti vs. rice: Dietician reveals which is the healthier choice for weight watchers, diabetics

This is an age-old question – is rice better than roti, or vice versa? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ginni Kalra, head Dietician, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, put the debate to rest. Answering the age-old question – is rice better than roti, or vice versa?(Unsplash)

The Dietitian said, “Compared to rice, roti has more minerals. Although roti and rice are both high in carbohydrates, roti is also high in fiber not in protein but contains same amount of protein as compared to rice. These are the nutrients which particularly white rice is lacking. These are the two nutrients that rice, particularly white rice, provides in very little amounts. In addition, even after consuming a bowl full of rice, you still feel hungry rapidly because of how simple it is to digest the starch in rice. Additionally, rice is made up of simple carbs. It isn't fibrous. It digests rapidly and readily.”

ALSO READ: Roti unhealthy in diabetes? Health experts reveal whether sugar patients should skip Indian bread and turn to millets

Why roti is better than rice?

Obesity: Roti is a healthy option especially for people with diabetes and obesity.

Supporting weight loss: Choosing roti is a better choice if you are looking to lose weight or if you have diabetes issues.

Rice digests fast: Rice is a simple carb that digests fast and releases glucose into the bloodstream, which causes a spike in blood sugar. Conversely, roti is a low-GI complex carbohydrate, which helps diabetics' blood sugar levels remain under control when they consume it.

ALSO READ: What to pack for your kid's lunch tomorrow? Try these recipes made from leftover rice, roti, and idli

Roti promotes satiety: The fiber in chapati helps to prolong your feeling of fullness besides keeping your gut healthy.

Significance of salt: The salt concentration in rotis is another motivation to grab one. 90 mg of sodium may be found in around 120 grams of wheat. And the significance of salt for health cannot be understated. Sodium retains water, which aids in controlling blood fluidity. Your body needs this substance since thicker blood might result in heart problems and organ failures. Conversely, rice doesn't contain a lot of salt.

Nutrient benefits: In addition to sodium, roti has significant amounts of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are lacking in rice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.