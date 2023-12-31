Running in cold weather: 8 essential rules to follow for a safe and healthy exercise

Cold wave has gripped north India and as people laze around in the cosy comforts of their blanket, their well-being may take a backseat. While it's important to not get exposed to cold temperatures, one should step out in the sun during warmer hours. If you are a running enthusiast, you must keep certain tips in mind while pursuing this activity in winters. From layering up in warm clothes to warming up sufficiently, following all precautions while running can help you lose weight and stay active even in winter. Drinking adequate water is important if you are planning to run as due to cold weather your thirst sensation may be curbed. Add lots of fruits and vegetables to your diet for sufficient fibre and water. (Also read | Half marathon and heart attack: What's the connection? Precautions to follow during long distance running) From layering up in warm clothes to warming up sufficiently, following all precautions while running can help you lose weight and stay active even in winter. (Freepik)

Your body is a good communication and if you pay attention to the signs, you will know where to stop. Any sensation of pain, numbness or discomfort is should never be ignored and the workout should immediately be stopped. It is also advised to seek advise of your fitness expert before running or any intense exercise.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As the winter chill sets in, many fitness enthusiasts continue their outdoor workouts, including running and intense exercises. However, it's crucial to adopt certain precautions to ensure a safe and healthy experience during the colder months. Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director of Orthopaedics and Joints Replacement at Max Hospital Vaishali, provides valuable insights into the rules to remember while running in winter.

1. Warm-up adequately

Before embarking on a run or intense exercise session, it's essential to dedicate extra time to warming up. Cold temperatures can cause muscles to tighten, increasing the risk of strains and injuries. Incorporate dynamic stretches and light aerobic exercises to gradually elevate your heart rate and prepare your body for more strenuous activity.

2. Layering is key

Dressing appropriately is crucial when exercising in cold weather. Opt for a layered approach to retain warmth without overheating. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away from your skin, add an insulating layer for warmth, and finish with a windproof and waterproof outer layer to protect against the elements.

3. Protect extremities

Cold extremities can lead to discomfort and even frostbite. Wear gloves to protect your hands and invest in quality thermal socks and shoes to keep your feet warm. Additionally, don't forget to wear a hat or headband to cover your ears and prevent heat loss.

4. Stay hydrated

Despite the cooler temperatures, staying hydrated is crucial. Breathing in cold air can be dehydrating, so be sure to drink water before, during, and after your run. Consider using a hydration pack or a handheld water bottle for convenience.

5. Choose the right footwear

Winter conditions may bring snow, ice, or wet surfaces. Opt for running shoes with good traction to minimize the risk of slipping and sliding. If the terrain is particularly icy, consider adding ice grips to your shoes for added stability.

6. Listen to your body

Pay close attention to how your body responds to the cold. If you experience any pain, numbness, or discomfort, it's essential to listen to your body and modify your workout accordingly. Don't push yourself too hard in adverse weather conditions.

7. Shorten your stride

Adjust your running technique to accommodate slippery or uneven surfaces. Shortening your stride can help improve stability and reduce the risk of falls. Be especially cautious on icy patches and areas with limited visibility.

8. Post-workout recovery

After your run, prioritize post-workout recovery to prevent stiffness and injuries. Perform static stretches to target key muscle groups and use foam rollers or other recovery tools to alleviate muscle tension.

By following these essential rules, people can continue their running and exercise routines safely during the winter months.