Sameera Reddy says she 'weighs 82 kilos', embraces self-love after postpartum journey: ‘I still look at my stretch mark’

Actor Sameera Reddy has always been vocal about her weight loss journey, often sharing glimpses of her workouts, diet routines, and wellness tips with her Instagram followers. In a September 12 interview with Brut, the 46-year-old opened up about embracing her postpartum body, revealing she now weighs 82 kilos and proudly embraces her stretch marks, highlighting the importance of self-love and body acceptance. (Also read: Sameera Reddy on 'losing inches' and getting a toned body at 46 with gym, diet and cardio ) Sameera Reddy shares insights on weight loss, ageing and body acceptance. (Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy on embracing postpartum changes and body positivity

Sameera shares, “How have I gotten so old, and these white hairs… how are they happening? This aunty, this weight gain, it's happening. You see, as I've aged, I've realised I weigh 82 kilos. You know, on a personal level.”

Reflecting on the challenges of embracing her postpartum body, Sameera added, "You've looked at yourself and thought, 'This is too much, it's not okay.' I've also looked at myself and thought, I've gotten older, my hair is turning white, I'm gaining weight, but I accept it, because I've come to a point where I feel good about myself. Not perfect, but good."

She further highlighted the importance of self-love and confidence, saying, "And along with that comes the safety and confidence you gain. People may criticise you, but it's about how you handle yourself. You don't need to explain or justify yourself to anyone. What matters is how you nurture yourself, take care of yourself. And I am very proud of that."

About Sameera's weight loss journey

Back in March, Sameera gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her transformation. She shared, “Losing inches, not kgs… Monday motivation. The gym, diet, and cardio haven't changed the weight scale much, but definitely in inches, which is what I'm going for. Though I'm down to 88 kg from 90, my muscle mass is up, I feel stronger, my stamina has increased, and my clothes are finally fitting… celebrating small victories is the best way to keep the fire on in this fitness journey!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.