Seema Sajdeh celebrates lifting 10 kg at gym after shattering her wrist; was told she couldn't lift more than 2-4 kg

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Nov 13, 2024 09:41 AM IST

Seema Sajdeh shattered her wrist & was told she wouldn't be able to lift even 2-4 kg for 6-12 months. However, with hard work, she lifted 10 kg within 3 months.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Seema Sajdeh shared her fitness achievement after a freak accident in a new video, which will inspire you to work hard at the gym. The designer had shattered her wrist and was told she couldn't lift even 2 to 4 kg. However, with hard work, she managed to lift 10 kg recently.

Seema Sajdeh works out at the gym after she shattered her wrist.
Seema Sajdeh works out at the gym after she shattered her wrist.

(Also Read | Seema Sajdeh opens up about Sohail Khan divorce, says 'kids come first': Here's how to navigate co-parenting after split)

'There’s nothing you can’t achieve'

Seema posted a workout video on Instagram that shows her doing weight reverse lunges, dumbbell overhead presses, kettlebell squats, dumbbell presses with leg raises, kettlebell row variation, dumbbell arm exercises with a leg raise variation, hip dips with resistance band, and running on the treadmill. Dressed in a neon green tank top, blue gym tights and trainers, Seema nailed the workout routine.

She captioned the post, “Little over 3 months ago, I had a freak accident and shattered my wrist into pieces🙈…don’t ask.” According to the post, Seema was told that she wouldn't be able to lift more than 2 to 4 kg for 6 months to a year. However, with hard work, she managed to lift 10 kg dumbbells. “Point being, there’s nothing you can’t achieve or overcome in life without perseverance and hard work 👊. It’s all in the mind (sic),” she added.

How did the internet react?

Netizens complimented Seema for her achievement. One comment reads, “Absolutely inspiring! Your strength and determination are next-level. nothing can hold you back #MindOverMatter.” Another said, “Queen is here.” A user wrote, “My brave girl. More power.” Another commented, “You are the strongest ❤️❤️❤️ u go my girl.”

Meanwhile, a few of Seema's followers cautioned her to take it slow. One wrote, “For your own good, another three months survive on cardio love. Bones do pain even after 10 years.” Another commented, “You're the strongest Seema. But you should take it slow.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

