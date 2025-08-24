Serena Williams lost 14 kg using GLP-1 drug: 8 things to know about the weight loss medication

Tennis champion Serena Williams has caused a stir after revealing that using GLP-1 medication has been key to her weight-loss journey. After two pregnancies, she found it hard to return to a healthy weight despite rigorous diet and training. The 43-year-old, who has reduced 31 lbs, is one of the many global celebrities, including the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Rebel Wilson and Lizzo. Serena's admission has sparked mixed reactions from the medical community and the Internet alike. Let us tell you 10 most important things to know about GLP-1 drugs. Serena Williams' weight loss story has put GLP-1 drugs in the spotlight.(Instagram and Freepik)

Serena Williams got her GLP-1 treatment through direct-to-patient healthcare company Ro, of which she has become a brand ambassador. Popular brands of these anti-diabetes and anti-obesity drugs include Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The multiple Grand Slam winner has opened up about improved energy levels, joint comfort, blood sugar and mental health, beyond the weight loss benefits of GLP-1. She described it as the medicine her body needed at that stage, explaining that her body wasn’t responding to traditional methods anymore.

1. What is GLP-1?

GLP-1 is the short form for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. These are also known as GLP-1 agonists, incretin mimetics, or GLP-1 analogs. Examples of drugs in this class include Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, and Semaglutide, according to the National Center of Biotechnology Information.

2. How does GLP-1 work?

To understand how these weight loss drugs work, it is important to know how the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1 works in the body. It triggers insulin, which controls the amount of glucose or blood sugar in the body. It blocks glucagon, a hormone that helps to raise blood sugar levels when required. GLP-1 also slows down digestion, and helps your brain process cravings and satiety differently.

Simply put, GLP-1 agonists mimic this hormone, and contribute towards controlling blood sugar levels and reducing weight.

Certain medications also combine GLP-1 action with hormones like Tirzepatide, which work by targeting both the GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptors. These are available under various brand names for treating endocrine problems.

3. How to use GLP-1 for weight loss?

These mostly come in the form of pills or injectables. Using a needle and syringe, you can inject a liquid medication subcutaneously - in the fatty tissue just under your skin. You can take the injection on your belly, outer thighs, upper buttocks and the backs of your arms.

4. Not just for diabetics

GLP-1 medicines were initially made to treat type 2 diabetes, because they help control blood sugar. But doctors founds its weight loss benefits, and led to health agencies and organisations to approve some of these drugs for people who may be living with obesity or are overweight and battling health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or even sleep apnea.

5. Is it safe to take weight loss drugs?

Certain prescription drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight management, but only after being medically prescribed. There is also Ozempic, which is only FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes, but there has been news about prescribing it off-label for weight loss benefits.

Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua, Endocrinologist, Dua Speciality Clinic, tells Health Shots: “GLP/GIP analogs are now more popular, yet are indicated only in certain conditions. It is not advisable for people looking for a simpler and shorter way of weight loss or for aesthetic reasons. Recommendations for the initiation of medical therapy for obesity should only be decided by the treating doctor.”

6. Are there any side effects of weight loss drugs?

As per the US Food and Drug Administration, these weight loss drugs can have side effects such as inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems (kidney failure), other severe stomach problems, and complications of diabetes-related eye disease (diabetic retinopathy). Some of the most common side effects in clinical trials included nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite, vomiting, constipation, indigestion (dyspepsia), and stomach (abdominal) pain.

7. FDA warning against unapproved GLP-1 drugs for weight loss

The official website of FDA clearly states that unapproved versions of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists) drugs can be risky for patients. These do not undergo FDA’s review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed.

8. Weight loss drugs are not a quick fix

GLP-1 medicines may work best when combined with healthy eating and exercise. Even Serena Williams has stated in an interview to People: “I did a lot of research on it. I was like, 'is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it." She says this medication helped her "enhance everything that I was already doing — eating healthy and working out, whether it was as a professional athlete at the top level of tennis or just going to the gym every day".