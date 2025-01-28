Sexual and reproductive issues after cervical cancer treatment: Doctor shares tips to address

Caused by persistent infection of human papillomavirus, cervical cancer develops due to abnormal cell formation in the cervix. However, when treated, the treatment processes can have long-lasting impacts on health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Venkata Sujatha Vellanki, Regional Medical Head and Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility said, “Cervical cancer treatment can significantly affect a woman’s body, both physically and emotionally. These changes often impact sexual health and reproductive well-being, with many women experiencing shifts in body image, reduced confidence, or a loss of interest in sexual activity. Fears or anxieties about resuming an active sex life during or after treatment are also common.” Also read | What women should know about cervical cancer: Multiple sexual partners to alcohol, lifestyle traits that can cause it “Cervical cancer treatment can significantly affect a woman’s body, both physically and emotionally," said Dr. Venkata Sujatha Vellanki.(Unsplash)

“While many sexual issues improve over time, some may persist or appear months or years later. Infertility can be a long-term consequence especially in young women,” Dr. Venkata Sujatha Vellanki added.

Sexual issues after cervical cancer treatment:

"The type of treatment—whether radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, or hormone therapy—determines the nature of sexual challenges. These treatments can damage nerves and blood vessels, create scar tissue, and disrupt hormone balance," the fertility specialist added.

Low libido: Reduced interest in sexual activity.

Vaginal dryness: Less lubrication causing discomfort.

Vaginal stenosis: Narrowing of the vaginal canal, making intercourse painful.

Pain during sex: Often due to dryness, scarring, or tissue damage.

Vulvovaginal atrophy: Thinning and dryness of the vulva and vaginal lining.

Change in sensitivity: Reduced sensation in the vulva, vagina, or clitoris.

Cervical cancer treatment can have significant impact on a woman's body.(Unsplash)

Tips for managing sexual and reproductive health:

Talk to your doctor: Share concerns to receive tailored advice and solutions.

Pelvic floor physical therapy: Strengthen pelvic muscles to enhance sexual function.

Hormone therapy: Use hormonal creams or patches to improve libido.

Vaginal dilator therapy: Stretch and widen the vaginal canal to reduce discomfort.

Vaginal moisturisers and lubricants: Relieve dryness and enhance comfort during sex.

Pain management: Consult your doctor for solutions to address pain during intercourse.

Emotional support: Seek therapy or join support groups to cope with emotional changes.

Fertility preservation: If planning for children, explore options with your doctor.

