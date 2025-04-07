Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay ‘Swasth and Mast’ on World Health Day 2025 with these 3 yoga asanas. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 07, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself on World Health Day 2025, celebrated on April 7, in which she did three yoga asanas. Find out there benefits.

On World Health Day today, April 7, yoga enthusiast and actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing three asanas. “As we celebrate World Health Day, celebrate your health every day; it’s your greatest wealth,” she captioned the post and used hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, and #FitIndia. Let's check out the yoga poses Shilpa did in the video.

Shilpa Shetty does yoga asanas on World Health Day.
Shilpa Shetty does yoga asanas on World Health Day.

Also Read | Do you really have to soak chia seeds? Not always, says doctor. Here's why

World Health Day 2025: Swasth Raho Mast Raho, like Shilpa Shetty

The video shows Shilpa doing three yoga asanas, namely the Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose; Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose; and Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. She also incorporated a few variations to the Setu Bandhasana and Chakrasana to increase the difficulty level. Dressed in a pink sports bra and printed bodycon yoga tights, she nailed the three asanas. She also listed the benefits of incorporating them into your daily workout routine.

Dhanurasana

To do the pose, lie down on the yoga mat face down. Bring your legs forward and hold them with both your hands with your face facing forward.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens back and core muscles.
  • Increases flexibility in the spine, shoulders, hips, and quadriceps.
  • Improves digestion.
  • Strengthens abdominal organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Now, lift your body off the floor with the hips pushed upwards and hold your ankles with your hands. For the variation, Shilpa raised her feet off the ground, balancing on her toes and supported her body by placing her hands above the hips. Then, she raised her legs in the air alternatively.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens back, glutes, hamstrings, and core.
  • Stimulates the thyroid gland, improving its function.
  • Beneficial for back pain.

Chakrasana

To do Chakrasana, lie on the floor face up, with your feet tucked nicely near your hips and hands flat on the ground near your head. Now, push your body off the ground.

Benefits:

  • Strengthens shoulders, arms, back, legs, core, and spine.
  • Increases blood flow to the brain, heart, and vital organs.
  • Enhances mental clarity and cognitive function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay ‘Swasth and Mast’ on World Health Day 2025 with these 3 yoga asanas. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On