Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay ‘Swasth and Mast’ on World Health Day 2025 with these 3 yoga asanas. Watch

On World Health Day today, April 7, yoga enthusiast and actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing three asanas. “As we celebrate World Health Day, celebrate your health every day; it’s your greatest wealth,” she captioned the post and used hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, and #FitIndia. Let's check out the yoga poses Shilpa did in the video. Shilpa Shetty does yoga asanas on World Health Day.

World Health Day 2025: Swasth Raho Mast Raho, like Shilpa Shetty

The video shows Shilpa doing three yoga asanas, namely the Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose; Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose; and Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. She also incorporated a few variations to the Setu Bandhasana and Chakrasana to increase the difficulty level. Dressed in a pink sports bra and printed bodycon yoga tights, she nailed the three asanas. She also listed the benefits of incorporating them into your daily workout routine.

Dhanurasana

To do the pose, lie down on the yoga mat face down. Bring your legs forward and hold them with both your hands with your face facing forward.

Benefits:

Strengthens back and core muscles.

Increases flexibility in the spine, shoulders, hips, and quadriceps.

Improves digestion.

Strengthens abdominal organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Now, lift your body off the floor with the hips pushed upwards and hold your ankles with your hands. For the variation, Shilpa raised her feet off the ground, balancing on her toes and supported her body by placing her hands above the hips. Then, she raised her legs in the air alternatively.

Benefits:

Strengthens back, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

Stimulates the thyroid gland, improving its function.

Beneficial for back pain.

Chakrasana

To do Chakrasana, lie on the floor face up, with your feet tucked nicely near your hips and hands flat on the ground near your head. Now, push your body off the ground.

Benefits:

Strengthens shoulders, arms, back, legs, core, and spine.

Increases blood flow to the brain, heart, and vital organs.

Enhances mental clarity and cognitive function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.