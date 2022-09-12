Shilpa Shetty won’t let anything come between her and yoga, not even leg injury

Shilpa Shetty believes in the yoga mantra – yoga se hi hoga (yoga can make it possible). She believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into er yoga routine on a daily basis – leg injury or not. Yes, we are referring to the leg injury that the actor suffered on the set of one of her upcoming projects. The actor announced the injury on her Instagram profile with a picture of herself on a wheelchair and her injured leg rested on a platform. With the picture, she also mentioned that she will be MIA for 6 weeks and will be back after that. However, she is not letting anything come in between her exercise and herself – not even the injured leg. She changed her routine a bit here and there and continued being fit and practising her fitness routine, with her injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty says 'pair toota hai himmat nahi', does stretches in wheelchair

The actor, on Monday, shared fresh fitness inspo for us and made us question if any excuse is good enough to skip the workout routine – certainly not for Shilpa who performed her yoga asanas while being on her wheelchair. In the video, Shilpa can be seen kickstarting her week on a high note with a routine of Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose) and the Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose). With the video, she also spoke of the need of working out and staying fit, with or without an injury. “Is the problem really the problem or is our attitude towards the problem the real problem? This thought got me thinking this morning… why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won’t give it that power. On that note, today’s yoga session included the very simple & easy posture: Tiryaka Tadasana.” Take a look at her routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa further noted down the health benefits of the both yoga asanas performed by her. “It stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine,” she wrote her Tiryaka Tadasana. For Gomukhasana, Shilpa added, “It not only improves body posture, but also stretches the shoulders and triceps. Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It’s also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder.”