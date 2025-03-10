Shilpa Shirodkar reveals diet secrets behind drastic 14 kg weight loss at 51: 'Just 1 or 2 meals a day'

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has opened up about her impressive weight loss after sharing pictures of her drastic physical transformation. In a March 8 interview with Times of India, Shilpa revealed that she shed 13-14 kg ever since her stint on the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. Also read | Bigg Boss 18’s Shilpa Shirodkar wows with amazing weight loss transformation, shows her before and after pics Shilpa Shirodkar's transformation has not only improved her physical appearance but also boosted her confidence. (Instagram/ Shilpa Shirodkar)

Shilpa also shared her sister, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu, and her family's reactions to the transformation.

How much weight did Shilpa lose and how?

She credited co-contestant Avinash Mishra for unintentionally kickstarting her weight loss journey on Bigg Boss 18, and said, “I lost 11 kgs when I came out of the Bigg Boss 18 house and another 2 kgs since then. So around 13-14 kgs... I credit Avinash because when he was in jail, we all received very little food, and all of us lost weight. I feel that was the starting point for me. Avinash will always have my thanks... I am now on a proper diet. I have to maintain this weight loss, and in fact, I want to lose even more weight because, on screen, you always appear bigger. I’m trying to control my portions and stick to just one or two meals a day.”

Shilpa appears to be following intermittent fasting – the fasting style of restricted eating that comes with certain rules, which could include fasting in the morning or choosing to consume food only during certain hours of the day. It can lead to weight loss due to reduced calorie intake. Many celebs, such as Nagarjuna and Malaika Arora, also swear by intermittent fasting to stay in shape.

How did sister Namrata react to weight loss?

Shilpa also said in the interview, “It feels great! For the first time in my life, I hear people saying things like, ‘My God, you’ve become so slim!’ But more than anything else, I love the feeling — I feel so energetic all the time... I receive so many compliments! One of the most common is that I’m reverse-ageing, and people keep telling me I look amazing. They (her family) are obviously very happy that I’ve lost so much weight, but even happier that I don’t look unwell because of it. When I first met Namrata after coming out of the house and a gap of three to four months, she was surprised to see the new avatar. Her first reaction was, ‘Oh god, you have really lost weight’. My family is very happy and proud of me.”

Shilpa also spoke about being approached by fans at airports now, who praise her for getting in shape. She added this was the 'first time she had ever heard such comments' about herself. The actor also said she was looking after herself even more now and making a conscious effort to maintain her weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.